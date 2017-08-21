Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
Romania approved for U.S. rocket system buy
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017


A possible sale of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Romania through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program has been approved by the State Department.

The package deal, announced Friday by the State Department, includes related support and equipment and is worth an estimated $1.25 billion.

"The proposed sale of the HIMARS system will support Romania's needs for its own self-defense and support NATO defense goals," the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release. "The government of Romania intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats."

"This will contribute to Romania's military goal of updating its capabilities while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other NATO allies."

Romamia's shopping list includes 54 HIMARS launchers, 81 guided multiple launch rocket systems, 81 M30A1 alternative warhead, 54 Army tactical missile systems M57 Unitary rockets and 24 Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems.

Fifty-four M1084A1P2 HIMARS resupply vehicles, five medium tactical cargo Vehicles, plus trailers, are also included in the order.

The prime contractors for the sale will be Lockheed Martin, the State Department said.

Raytheon and Lockheed secure contract for foreign Javelin missile sales
 Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017
 Raytheon/Lockheed Martin JV has received an additional $133.9 million for Javelin anti-tank missile sales to Jordan, Qatar and Taiwan. The sale will include test rounds, command launch units, Javelin vehicle mounts and associated services. The contract is expected to run through August 2020. The Javelin is a man-portable infrared guided missile launcher in use by the United State ... read more
