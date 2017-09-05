Russia, China Note Rapprochement of Positions in Space, Aviation Cooperation



Volgograd (Sputnik) Sep 05, 2017



Representatives of Russia and China pointed out during a meeting in Russia's southwestern city of Volgograd the narrowing of the gap between positions of both countries in the cooperation in space, aviation and nuclear industries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said.

On Monday, Rogozin met with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang in Volgograd to hold intergovernmental negotiations.

"During the first hours of talks in Volgograd, Russia and China acknowledged the convergence of positions in the cooperation in space, aviation and nuclear industries," Rogozin posted in his Facebook blog.

The deputy prime minister noted that the sides had also agreed to develop contacts in the area of tourism so that Chinese citizens could visit Volgograd.

On September 2, Rogozin wrote in his Twitter blog that the cooperation of Russia and China in nuclear, space and aviation industries would be the key issue on the agenda of talks in Volgograd.

