SUPERPOWERS
Russia, China Note Rapprochement of Positions in Space, Aviation Cooperation
 by Staff Writers
 Volgograd (Sputnik) Sep 05, 2017


illustration only

Representatives of Russia and China pointed out during a meeting in Russia's southwestern city of Volgograd the narrowing of the gap between positions of both countries in the cooperation in space, aviation and nuclear industries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said.

On Monday, Rogozin met with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang in Volgograd to hold intergovernmental negotiations.

"During the first hours of talks in Volgograd, Russia and China acknowledged the convergence of positions in the cooperation in space, aviation and nuclear industries," Rogozin posted in his Facebook blog.

The deputy prime minister noted that the sides had also agreed to develop contacts in the area of tourism so that Chinese citizens could visit Volgograd.

On September 2, Rogozin wrote in his Twitter blog that the cooperation of Russia and China in nuclear, space and aviation industries would be the key issue on the agenda of talks in Volgograd.

Source: Sputnik News

SUPERPOWERS
US planning more regular South China Sea patrols: report
 Washington (AFP) Sept 2, 2017
 The Pentagon is planning to conduct more regular patrols in the South China Sea - as many as two to three a month - to assert freedom of navigation in disputed waters claimed by China, the Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper said the aim is to create a more consistent posture to counter China's maritime claims, rather than a more ad hoc approach favored during Barack Obama's admini
