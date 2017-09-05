Russia, China Note Rapprochement of Positions in Space, Aviation Cooperation

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Volgograd (Sputnik) Sep 05, 2017
Representatives of Russia and China pointed out during a meeting in Russia's southwestern city of Volgograd the narrowing of the gap between positions of both countries in the cooperation in space, aviation and nuclear industries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said.
On Monday, Rogozin met with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang in Volgograd to hold intergovernmental negotiations.
"During the first hours of talks in Volgograd, Russia and China acknowledged the convergence of positions in the cooperation in space, aviation and nuclear industries," Rogozin posted in his Facebook blog.
The deputy prime minister noted that the sides had also agreed to develop contacts in the area of tourism so that Chinese citizens could visit Volgograd.
On September 2, Rogozin wrote in his Twitter blog that the cooperation of Russia and China in nuclear, space and aviation industries would be the key issue on the agenda of talks in Volgograd.
Source: Sputnik News
Washington (AFP) Sept 2, 2017
The Pentagon is planning to conduct more regular patrols in the South China Sea - as many as two to three a month - to assert freedom of navigation in disputed waters claimed by China, the Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper said the aim is to create a more consistent posture to counter China's maritime claims, rather than a more ad hoc approach favored during Barack Obama's admini ... read more
Related Links
Roscosmos
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement