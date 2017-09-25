Russia Conducts Test Launch of RS-24 Yars ICBM

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Plesetsk (Sputnik) Sep 25, 2017
The RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was test-launched from Russia's Plesetsk space center, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
"On September 20, a test launch of the solid-fuel mobile intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24 Yars equipped with a multiple independently targeted reentry vehicle [MIRV] was conducted from Plesetsk space center by the Yoshkar-Ola missile unit," the ministry said.
In September, Russia conducted another successful launch of a silo-based Yars ICBM from Plesetsk. The Yars ICBM is so accurate that its maximum deviation from a target 12,000 kilometers (7,500 miles) away is a mere 150 meters.
According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia is switching to Yars ICBMs with its share set to stand at 72 percent by the end of 2017.
The RS-24 Yars (NATO reporting name SS-27 Mod 2) was introduced into service in July 2010.
It is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile that can be fired both from a mobile launcher and silo. It carries ICBMs with multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads and has a range of 6,800 miles.
Source: Sputnik News
Geneva (AFP) Sept 5, 2017
North Korea's UN envoy vowed Tuesday to send "more gift packages" to the United States which has led international condemnation of what Pyongyang called a successful hydrogen bomb test. The pledge from North Korea's envoy to the United Nations in Geneva, Han Tae Song, was delivered at the Conference on Disarmament as world powers weighed options to temper North Korea's nuclear threat. ... read more
Related Links
Russian Strategic Weapons News
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement