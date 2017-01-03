Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Russia flags war games with US ally Philippines
 by Staff Writers
 Manila (AFP) Jan 3, 2017


The Russian Navy said Tuesday it was planning to hold war games with the Philippines, as two of its ships made a rare stop in Manila following Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte's pivot from the United States.

Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov, the deputy commander of the Russian Navy's Pacific fleet, said the joint military exercises would focus on maritime piracy and terrorism, which he described as the region's two top security concerns.

"We're very sure that in the future we'll get such exercises with you, maybe just the manoeuvreing or maybe use some combat systems and so on," Mikhailov told reporters beside the docked Russian destroyer Admiral Tributs.

Mikhailov also raised the prospect of joint exercises with China and Malaysia in the South China Sea, where competing territorial claims have been a major source of tension and potential conflict for decades.

"We really hope that in a few years, the military exercises for example in your region, in the South China Sea, will (involve) for example, not only Russia-Philippines, but Russia, Philippines, China and maybe Malaysia together."

The visit was only the third ever by Russian military vessels to the Philippines, according to the Filipino Navy's Commodore Francisco Cabudao, who led the welcoming ceremony for the Russian ships.

The Philippines, a former American colony, had for decades been one of the United States' most important and loyal allies in Asia. The two are bound by a mutual defence pact.

But Duterte, a self-described socialist, has during his six months in power sought to dramatically shift his nation's foreign and military alliances towards China and Russia.

Duterte has made repeated threats to downgrade or even end military and diplomatic ties with Washington. He has put on hold the dozens of war games held annually with the United States, and said he wants all American troops to leave the Philippines.

The animosity followed US President Barack Obama's criticism of Duterte's brutal war on drug crime that has left thousands of people dead in the Philippines.

During a trip to Beijing in October last year, Duterte enthused about his plans to forge closer ties with Russia and China.

"America has lost. I've realigned myself in your (Chinese) ideological flow and maybe I will also go to Russia to talk to (President Vladimir) Putin and tell him that there are three of us against the world: China, Philippines and Russia. It's the only way," he said.

Philippine officials have said Duterte is expected to visit Russia in April or May. Duterte has said he is open to the Philippine military holding joint exercises with Russia and China.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SUPERPOWERS
China Communist party expels former spymaster
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 30, 2016
 China's ruling Communist Party has expelled the former deputy chief of the country's top intelligence agency, it said Friday, the latest high-ranking figure to face prosecution in a much-publicised corruption crackdown. Ma Jian, former deputy head of China's ministry of state security, was suspected of taking bribes and abusing power, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) - ... read more

SUPERPOWERS
Unidentified country orders Patriot system upgrade

 MBDA submits proposal for TLVS development in Germany

 Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system
SUPERPOWERS
Qatar, India, Italy purchase Raytheon Stinger missiles

 U.S. Navy orders 214 Raytheon Tomahawk missiles

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 Successful flight test for Norwegian missile
SUPERPOWERS
Britain, France continue drone development project

 Ford studies using drones to guide self-driving cars

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path

 QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
SUPERPOWERS
Oshkosh receives JLTV production modification

 Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration

 Raytheon offers InSITE for U.S. Army training program

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles
SUPERPOWERS
Croatia charges top official over military contract bribe

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members
SUPERPOWERS
New UN chief wants to meet Trump 'as soon as possible'

 India bans foreign funds of 20,000 charities: official

 McCain calls for permanent US troops in Baltics

 Duterte seeks 'strategic shift' from US to China: envoy
SUPERPOWERS
Nanoscale 'conversations' create complex, multi-layered structures

 Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.