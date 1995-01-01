Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Russia may reduce US diplomatic personnel by 155: Putin
 by Staff Writers
 Xiamen, China (AFP) Sept 5, 2017


Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Tuesday to expel up to 155 more US diplomatic personnel from his country as the diplomatic feud between Washington and Moscow rumbled on.

"We reserve the right to make a decision on how many American diplomats there are in Moscow. But we will not do that for the moment," Putin told a press conference after a summit of BRICS nations in southern China.

Moscow had previously ordered Washington to reduce its diplomatic presence to 455 people by September 1, the same number that Russia has in the US.

That number, however, includes 155 people who work for Russia's diplomatic mission to the UN in New York, Putin said, meaning his country could further cut the number of US diplomats to 300: "It's 455 minus 155."

On Saturday Russia was forced to vacate its consulate in San Francisco and two diplomatic buildings in New York and Washington after the US ordered the move, the latest twist in a lengthy feud.

Russia demanded Sunday that the US rethink its shuttering of Moscow's diplomatic premises, insisting that Washington bore sole responsibility for worsening ties after the "hostile act".

US intelligence agencies have accused Putin of orchestrating a sweeping hacking and influence campaign to tip the November 2016 presidential election in favour of Donald Trump -- prompting several investigations, including one led by the FBI.

The move to close the consulate in San Francisco and the two diplomatic annexes in Washington and New York are part of the fallout from the allegations.

In the waning days of his tenure, Barack Obama hit out at Russia by expelling 35 diplomats and closing two of Moscow's diplomatic compounds in the US.

The Kremlin initially did not retaliate. But when Congress passed new sanctions tying Trump's hands, Moscow ordered the US to cut its diplomatic mission by 755 staff by September.

SUPERPOWERS
US planning more regular South China Sea patrols: report
 Washington (AFP) Sept 2, 2017
 The Pentagon is planning to conduct more regular patrols in the South China Sea - as many as two to three a month - to assert freedom of navigation in disputed waters claimed by China, the Wall Street Journal reported. The newspaper said the aim is to create a more consistent posture to counter China's maritime claims, rather than a more ad hoc approach favored during Barack Obama's admini ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
S.Korea, US to deploy more anti-missile defences: Seoul

 S. Korea launches missile drill after North's nuclear test

 US cites its nuclear capabilities in defense against N.Korea

 Aerojet Rocketdyne Providing Propulsion System Support to Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program
SUPERPOWERS
GenDyn unit tapped for more Hydra-70 rockets

 Raytheon receives contract to develop anti-ship Tomahawk cruise missile

 Iran tests home-grown air defence system: official

 India produces first locally made Israeli missile
SUPERPOWERS
TED: Phones and drones transforming healthcare

 Lockheed pairs drone with counter-UAS system

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract
SUPERPOWERS
Army, Marines order new barrels for lightweight artillery

 BAE to demonstrate digital design technology for defense systems

 AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles

 British air force opens ground combat to women
SUPERPOWERS
Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services
SUPERPOWERS
BRICS leaders 'strongly deplore' N.Korea nuclear blast

 Granite, Obayashi preparing new Marine base on Guam

 US orders Russia to close San Francisco consulate

 US urges Russia to open war games to media
SUPERPOWERS
UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement