Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TERROR WARS
Russia posts videogame image as 'proof' US helps IS: monitor
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Nov 14, 2017


Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday posted images it said proved the US was aiding the Islamic State jihadist group in the Middle East, but social media users pointed out they included a still from a videogame.

The ministry's official account said the black-and-white images were taken on November 9 near the Syria-Iraq border and provided "irrefutable proof that the US is providing cover to IS combat units".

But the monitor Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), along with a number of social media users, was quick to compare one of the images with an identical still from the wargame "AC-130 Gunship Simulator: Special Ops Squadron".

Other images posted to Twitter appeared to be taken from videos released by Baghdad's Ministry of Defence in 2016, showing the Iraqi Air Force bombing jihadists near Fallujah, the CIT said.

AFP was able to compare the images in the emailed defence ministry statement with the images of the videogame on YouTube and confirm the resemblance.

The images were later deleted from the ministry of defence's Twitter and Facebook accounts, and the ministry said several hours later that there had been a "mistake", and publishing a different set of pictures, calling them "irrefutable proof" of US aid of IS.

"The defence ministry is looking into a civilian employee of one of the departments who attached photos to the defence ministry's statement by mistake," a new statement was quoted by Russian agencies as saying.

The military stood by its allegations saying "the refusal of US command to inflict strikes on ISIL convoys on November 9 is an established fact recorded in the transcript of conversations".

- 'Barrage of lies' -

The US Embassy in Moscow said in a statement posted on Twitter that "the US is not going to spend time on the nonsensical claims by the Russian ministry of defense accusing us of complicity with ISIS, using images from video games and old photos of military operations in another country."

"We need to focus on destroying our common enemy and not play games," it said.

Moscow has previously accused Washington of "pretending" to fight IS in Iraq, allowing jihadists into neighbouring Syria where Russia and the US have backed opposing sides in the bloody conflict.

US military spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon called the Russian statements a "barrage of lies", saying they were "as accurate as their air campaign".

"I certainly can't verify but I have seen a report that one of the pictures came from a video game.

"So again, that is pretty consistent with what we have seen come out of Russian MOD as being baseless, inaccurate and completely false."

Earlier this year Russian media accused President Vladimir Putin of passing off footage of the American military fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan as the efforts of Russia's air force in Syria during a television interview.

The Kremlin denied that Putin had shown the wrong footage to the American director Oliver Stone during one of a series of interviews.

tm-ma/je/pvh

Facebook

GOOGLE

Twitter

TERROR WARS
Mass graves holding '400 IS victims' found in Iraq
 Hawija, Iraq (AFP) Nov 11, 2017
 Mass graves containing at least 400 suspected Islamic State group victims have been found near the former jihadist bastion of Hawija in northern Iraq, the regional governor said Saturday. The string of grisly discoveries was made at a military base around three kilometres (two miles) from the city that the jihadists "turned into an execution ground", said Kirkuk governor Rakan Said. "No ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests
TERROR WARS
Turkey signs missile accord with Paris and Rome

 Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system

 US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen

 Raytheon receives $17M contract for missile targeting system
TERROR WARS
First operational MQ-4C Triton drone delivered to U.S. Navy

 Israel downs Syrian drone over Golan Heights: army

 NASA-Developed Drone Aircraft Offer One-of-a-Kind Capabilities

 Niger to let US forces arm drones in counter-terrorism fight
TERROR WARS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
TERROR WARS
MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban
TERROR WARS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
TERROR WARS
EU to ease military movement in face of Russia threat

 Philippines' Duterte thanks Putin for weapons aid

 No decision on Trump, Putin meeting: Tillerson

 EU takes step towards closer defence cooperation
TERROR WARS
Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Practical superconducting nanowire single photon detector highly efficient

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement