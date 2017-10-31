Russia says its submarine fired missiles at IS base in Syria



by Staff Writers



Moscow (AFP) Oct 31, 2017



Russia said Tuesday its submarine deployed in the Mediterranean fired three ballistic missiles to destroy a command post of the Islamic State group in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province.

"A missile strike with three Kalibr missiles destroyed a command post with large numbers of militants and armed vehicles and also a large weapons and ammunition depot," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It said the strikes targeted the area around the town of Abu Kamal, one of the few remaining urban strongholds of IS in Syria.

The ministry added it could confirm "the destruction of all the given targets."

It posted a video on Twitter of a missile blasting out of the sea.

There have been heavy clashes between the Syrian army and the Islamic state group in the city of Deir Ezzor, capital of the Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria.

Russia said Tuesday that its Veliky Novgorod submarine has carried out four cruise missile strikes on terrorist groups since it was deployed to the Mediterranean in late August.

At Russia's Syrian naval base of Tartus in the eastern Mediterranean, Russian ships have played a prominent role backing up an aerial bombing campaign in support of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

The submarines are covered from Syria by Moscow's S-300 and S-400 missiles systems and its Bastion coastal defence system.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

United Nations, United States (AFP) Oct 27, 2017





United Nations investigators on Thursday blamed a sarin gas massacre on Bashar al-Assad's regime, as the United States renewed its warning that he has no role in Syria's future. The expert panel's report and tough remarks by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson overshadowed the announcement that UN-sponsored peace talks will resume next month. More than 80 people died on April 4 this year ... read more

