Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TERROR WARS
Russia says its submarine fired missiles at IS base in Syria
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Oct 31, 2017


Russia said Tuesday its submarine deployed in the Mediterranean fired three ballistic missiles to destroy a command post of the Islamic State group in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province.

"A missile strike with three Kalibr missiles destroyed a command post with large numbers of militants and armed vehicles and also a large weapons and ammunition depot," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It said the strikes targeted the area around the town of Abu Kamal, one of the few remaining urban strongholds of IS in Syria.

The ministry added it could confirm "the destruction of all the given targets."

It posted a video on Twitter of a missile blasting out of the sea.

There have been heavy clashes between the Syrian army and the Islamic state group in the city of Deir Ezzor, capital of the Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria.

Russia said Tuesday that its Veliky Novgorod submarine has carried out four cruise missile strikes on terrorist groups since it was deployed to the Mediterranean in late August.

At Russia's Syrian naval base of Tartus in the eastern Mediterranean, Russian ships have played a prominent role backing up an aerial bombing campaign in support of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

The submarines are covered from Syria by Moscow's S-300 and S-400 missiles systems and its Bastion coastal defence system.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

TERROR WARS
UN report blames gas attack on Syrian regime
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Oct 27, 2017
 United Nations investigators on Thursday blamed a sarin gas massacre on Bashar al-Assad's regime, as the United States renewed its warning that he has no role in Syria's future. The expert panel's report and tough remarks by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson overshadowed the announcement that UN-sponsored peace talks will resume next month. More than 80 people died on April 4 this year ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program

 Lockheed Martin missile defense sensor technology receives prototyping contract

 Lockheed Martin to develop missile defense tools under DoD deal

 South Korea takes control of THAAD missile defense system
TERROR WARS
Brazil orders man-portable air defense system from Saab

 Iran says to continue developing ballistic missiles

 Lithuania buys Norwegian air defence system amid Russia fears

 'How to survive a N. Korean missile' - in Japanese manga form
TERROR WARS
Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water

 Boeing invests in autonomous flight technology company

 Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept
TERROR WARS
16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies

 Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines
TERROR WARS
US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban

 CACI International to support Army C4ISR

 State Department approves Kuwaiti M1A1 tank deal

 Lockheed gets Air Force production order for Paveway II kits
TERROR WARS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
TERROR WARS
US releases Russian defense firms sanctions list

 China crowns Xi with name once reserved for Mao Zedong

 NATO challenges Russia on military drill numbers

 NATO ill-prepared for a Russian attack: report
TERROR WARS
Nanotube fiber antennas as capable as copper

 New research explores the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology

 New technique produces tunable, nanoporous materials

 Jumping nanoparticles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement