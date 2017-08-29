Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Russia says massive Zapad-2017 drills 'purely defensive'
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Aug 29, 2017


Russia on Tuesday dismissed Western concerns over its military exercises with Belarus next month, calling them "purely defensive" and not directed against any specific enemy.

"The Zapad-2017 exercises have an anti-terrorism focus as well as a purely defensive character," Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said at a press briefing.

He slammed international media for "disseminating myths about the so-called 'Russian threat'" in coverage of the drills set to be held along NATO's eastern flank from 14 to 20 September.

"Some even say that the Zapad 2017 exercises are a launching point for 'invasion or 'occupation' of Lithuania, Poland, or Ukraine," Fomin added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in July said that he had "every reason to believe" the drills will have "substantially more troops participating than the officially reported numbers."

On Friday, Stoltenberg urged the Kremlin to ensure transparency and predictability during the exercises, warning that NATO "would be watching very closely."

The exercises in western Russia, Belarus and the western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad have deeply worried neighbouring NATO allies, with Lithuania claiming that as many as 100,000 troops could attend.

Fomin said that "about 12,700" troops will be participating in the exercises, including 7,200 from Belarus and 5,500 from Russia. About 3,000 will be in Belarus during the exercises, he said.

"Despite the fact that the main part (of the drills) are to be held on Belarusian territory, the scenario assumes an artificial enemy, which has nothing to do with any specific region," he added.

Belarus' military chief of staff Oleg Belokonev indicated, however, that the exercises' scenario does involve an assumed threat from neighbours to the west.

"The scenario says that there is a coalition of interested states in the west -- Weisbaria, Weistoria and Lubinia -- on the scenario map they are located where Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Belokonev added that Minsk fears the West seeks "to destabilise the situation in the country" and that "this scenario is how all recent armed conflicts have started."

He also gave a higher figure for the number of troops participating, saying it will be "13,800 servicemen."

In the two-stage event, the armed forces of Russia and Belarus will first "isolate areas where illegal armed groups and the enemy's sabotage-reconnaissance groups are active," Fomin said.

In the second stage they will practise "military action while repelling aggression against the union state (Russia and Belarus)."

The war games' scenario is that "extremist groups" have infiltrated Russia and Belarus and are planning "acts of terrorism" while receiving "outside support" from the air and sea, Fomin said.

"We believe that the situation in the drills' scenario could come up in any part of the world," Fomin said.

SUPERPOWERS
US won't pull back from S. China Sea ops: general
 Kuala Lumpur (AFP) Aug 25, 2017
 An American general insisted Friday the United States would not pull back from operations in the disputed South China Sea to combat Beijing's territorial claims despite a series of accidents involving US warships. General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, said the American military still had "credibility... all over the world" despite the incidents, which have raised conc ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed receives $547.9M contract for Hellfire II missiles

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade

 Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract
SUPERPOWERS
Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms

 Battelle, Dedrone partner for counter-drone system

 Go fetch! Drones help Swiss rescue dogs find the missing

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
SUPERPOWERS
Harris chosen for GSA infrastructure solutions contract

 Trump to approve sale of military equipment to police

 L-3 receives $28.4M contract for bomb fuses

 Saab training systems for Estonian Army
SUPERPOWERS
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
SUPERPOWERS
Chinese troops to patrol border area after India stand-off

 China slams reported Indian road project on border

 NATO chief demands Russian 'transparency' on war games

 US Navy collisions a propaganda windfall for China
SUPERPOWERS
A more complete picture of the nano world

 Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement