SUPERPOWERS
Russia tells NATO not to worry over war games
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Sept 7, 2017


NATO and Russia military chiefs to meet ahead of war games
Moscow (AFP) Sept 7, 2017 - Russia's top military boss was set to meet with a senior NATO commander in Baku on Thursday, as concerns swirled over major war games Moscow will hold next week with Belarus.

The Russian defence ministry said Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Petr Pavel, chairman of NATO's Military Committee, would discuss "current issues of international security" in Azerbaijan, Russian news agencies reported.

The US-led alliance confirmed the encounter.

The talks come ahead of the joint "Zapad 2017" Russian exercises with Belarus next week which have stirred unease in Poland and the Baltic States.

Moscow says the "purely defensive" event will involve about 12,700 troops, but Lithuania and Estonia have said as many as 100,000 soldiers could take part.

French defence minister Florence Parly on Thursday condemned the coming drills on the border of the EU and NATO as a deliberate "strategy of intimidation".

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that he saw no "imminent threat", but that the alliance would "monitor the activity closely".

Western officials have said the preparations for Zapad suggest it could be much bigger than Moscow has suggested, and Stoltenberg said the degree of openness about the drills did not meet international standards.

Three NATO experts have been invited to attend as observers, but Stoltenberg said this "fell short of the transparency required by the OSCE".

Suspicions are high between NATO and Russia, with the alliance's eastern members worried about Moscow's increasing assertiveness after it seized Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Moscow has long railed against NATO expansion in its former sphere of influence.

NATO has deployed four battle groups -- around 4,000 troops -- to Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in recent years.

Russia's military chief on Thursday brushed off NATO concerns about Moscow's war games with Belarus next week at a rare meeting with a senior commander from the US-led alliance.

The Russian defence ministry said Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told Petr Pavel, chairman of NATO's Military Committee that the joint exercises with Belarus were "long-planned and defensive" and "not aimed against any third country."

"Gerasimov focused attention on the main aim of the training -- the defence" of Russia and Belarus, a statement carried by Russian news agencies said after the meeting in Azerbaijan.

NATO said the meeting "demonstrates a clear mutual interest to maintain the military lines of communication", but did not give any details on what was discussed.

The joint "Zapad-2017" Russian exercises with Belarus next week have stirred unease in Poland and the Baltic States.

Moscow says the event will involve about 12,700 troops, but Lithuania and Estonia have said as many as 100,000 soldiers could take part.

French defence minister Florence Parly on Thursday condemned the coming drills on the border of the EU and NATO as a deliberate "strategy of intimidation".

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that he saw no "imminent threat", but that the alliance would "monitor the activity closely".

Western officials have said the preparations for Zapad suggest it could be much bigger than Moscow has suggested, and Stoltenberg said the degree of openness about the drills did not meet international standards.

Three NATO experts have been invited to attend as observers, but Stoltenberg said this "fell short of the transparency required by the OSCE".

Suspicions are high between NATO and Russia, with the alliance's eastern members worried about Moscow's increasing assertiveness after it seized Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Moscow has long railed against NATO expansion in its former sphere of influence.

NATO has deployed four battle groups -- around 4,000 troops -- to Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in recent years.

The meeting in Baku came after Pavel and Gerasimov spoke by phone in March, the first talks between military chiefs of both sides since ties collapsed over the crisis in Ukraine.

NATO severed military contacts with Moscow over its meddling in its ex-Soviet neighbour but diplomats and civilian leaders from the two sides continued to meet.

SUPERPOWERS
NATO on guard ahead of major Russian war games
 Tapa, Estonia (AFP) Sept 7, 2017
 NATO has put Moscow on notice that it will be keeping a close eye on a major military exercise with Belarus next week, in a region still on edge after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. Similar drills in the past included a simulated invasion of Poland by tens of thousands of Russian troops culminating in a nuclear strike on Warsaw, and the coming show of force, codenamed "Zapad 2017" ( ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
