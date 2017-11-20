Russia test-fires new interceptor missile

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Nov 27, 2017
The A-135 system is part of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It protects Moscow from missiles strike and also plays an important role in the country's early warning and space control system. A new system has long been in development and is undergoing tests now.
The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing the modernized missile defense system being tested. During the test conducted at the Sary-Shagan range in Kazakhstan, the interceptor missile successfully hit a simulated target.
The video was published on the ministry's official YouTube channel.
Today, the Russian capital is protected against aerial attacks by the A-135 missile defense system. It development started back in 1971 and the first launch took place in 1979.
The A-135 includes the Don-2N radio-radar station, located in Sofrino, near Moscow. It detects warheads in flight, at a distance of up to 3,700 km, and the information is transmitted to the 5K80 command point. The information is then processed and transmitted further to missile launching sites with 53T6 interceptors.
In 2014, Russia started testing a new missile defense system, the A-235. In January, the Russian Aerospace Forces announced it would test of a new interceptor missile within the next two to three years.
Source: Sputnik News
Washington DC (Sputnik) Nov 20, 2017
The latest version of the US' fiscal year 2018 appropriations bill designates more funding to a space-based ballistic missile defense (BMD) capability, according to a new report. Lawmakers envision developing a space-based sensor layer to detect incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as well as an interceptor to neutralize threats, C4ISRNet reported November 16. The intercept ... read more
Related Links
Russian Aerospace Forces
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement