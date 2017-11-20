Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE DEFENSE
Russia test-fires new interceptor missile
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Nov 27, 2017


The A-135 test launched.

The A-135 system is part of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It protects Moscow from missiles strike and also plays an important role in the country's early warning and space control system. A new system has long been in development and is undergoing tests now.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing the modernized missile defense system being tested. During the test conducted at the Sary-Shagan range in Kazakhstan, the interceptor missile successfully hit a simulated target.

The video was published on the ministry's official YouTube channel.

Today, the Russian capital is protected against aerial attacks by the A-135 missile defense system. It development started back in 1971 and the first launch took place in 1979.

The A-135 includes the Don-2N radio-radar station, located in Sofrino, near Moscow. It detects warheads in flight, at a distance of up to 3,700 km, and the information is transmitted to the 5K80 command point. The information is then processed and transmitted further to missile launching sites with 53T6 interceptors.

In 2014, Russia started testing a new missile defense system, the A-235. In January, the Russian Aerospace Forces announced it would test of a new interceptor missile within the next two to three years.

Source: Sputnik News

MISSILE DEFENSE
US Scrambles to Assemble Space-Based Missile Defense System
 Washington DC (Sputnik) Nov 20, 2017
 The latest version of the US' fiscal year 2018 appropriations bill designates more funding to a space-based ballistic missile defense (BMD) capability, according to a new report. Lawmakers envision developing a space-based sensor layer to detect incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as well as an interceptor to neutralize threats, C4ISRNet reported November 16. The intercept ... read more
Related Links
 Russian Aerospace Forces
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Russia test-fires new interceptor missile

 US Scrambles to Assemble Space-Based Missile Defense System

 Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival
MISSILE DEFENSE
State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia

 State Dept. approves potential missile sale to Poland

 Raytheon awarded contract for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile program

 Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM
MISSILE DEFENSE
Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 Alpha Unmanned Systems teams with Sightec for image stabilization and object tracking.

 Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East
MISSILE DEFENSE
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
MISSILE DEFENSE
Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system

 Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb
MISSILE DEFENSE
Greek government faces questions over botched Saudi arms sale

 Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature

 Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles
MISSILE DEFENSE
Australia calls for US engagement in region amid China rise

 From Myanmar to Zimbabwe, China's global footprint grows

 China forges 'strategic' ties with Djibouti after opening base

 Forbidden City and Vatican try 'art diplomacy'
MISSILE DEFENSE
Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors

 Promising sensors for submarines, mines and spacecraft



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement