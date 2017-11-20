Russia test-fires new interceptor missile



by Staff Writers



Moscow (Sputnik) Nov 27, 2017



The A-135 system is part of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It protects Moscow from missiles strike and also plays an important role in the country's early warning and space control system. A new system has long been in development and is undergoing tests now.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing the modernized missile defense system being tested. During the test conducted at the Sary-Shagan range in Kazakhstan, the interceptor missile successfully hit a simulated target.

The video was published on the ministry's official YouTube channel.

Today, the Russian capital is protected against aerial attacks by the A-135 missile defense system. It development started back in 1971 and the first launch took place in 1979.

The A-135 includes the Don-2N radio-radar station, located in Sofrino, near Moscow. It detects warheads in flight, at a distance of up to 3,700 km, and the information is transmitted to the 5K80 command point. The information is then processed and transmitted further to missile launching sites with 53T6 interceptors.

In 2014, Russia started testing a new missile defense system, the A-235. In January, the Russian Aerospace Forces announced it would test of a new interceptor missile within the next two to three years.

Source: Sputnik News

Washington DC (Sputnik) Nov 20, 2017





The latest version of the US' fiscal year 2018 appropriations bill designates more funding to a space-based ballistic missile defense (BMD) capability, according to a new report. Lawmakers envision developing a space-based sensor layer to detect incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as well as an interceptor to neutralize threats, C4ISRNet reported November 16. The intercept ... read more

Related Links

