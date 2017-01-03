Russia to continue Admiral Makarov trials in 2017



by Ryan Maass



Kaliningrad, Russia (UPI) Jan 3, 2017



The Russian military plans to continue sea trials for its Admiral Makarov frigate in 2017, according to state media reports.

The Admiral Makarov is one of six of the Russian Navy's Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates, two of which are slated for transfer to the Indian Navy. Makarov was initially planned to be commissioned by the end of the 2016, but defense officials say additional inspections are needed.

"State trials of Russia's advanced Admiral Makarov frigate will begin at the Baltic Fleet ranges immediately after the New Year and Christmas holidays," Russian Baltic Fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS. "During the state trials, the ship's performance index, the work of the main power unit, ship systems and devices will be checked."

Martov went on to add state inspectors will pay close attention to the vessel's steering control system, communications, detection and navigation equipment. Testers will also examine the ship's maneuvering, armament, and aircraft system.

Admiral Grigorivich-class vessels are designed to travel at a speed of 30 knots, displace around 4,000 tons, and are armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles and anti-aircraft weapons. Admiral Makarov was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard in February 2012, and launched in September 2015.