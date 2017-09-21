Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Russia to destroy 'last chemical weapons', Putin says
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Sept 27, 2017


Watchdog hails Russia destruction of its last toxic arms
The Hague (AFP) Sept 27, 2017 - The world's global chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday hailed as a "major milestone" Russia's destruction of its last toxic arms, one of the country's vestiges of the Cold War.

"The completion of the verified destruction of Russia's chemical weapons programme is a major milestone in the achievement of the goals of the Chemical Weapons Convention," said Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

He also praised Russian officials for "their professionalism and dedication", adding experts from the Nobel Peace Prize-wining organisation had "verified the destruction."

The last of the Russian arsenal was "destroyed at the Kizner chemical weapons destruction facility in the Udmurt Republic," the OPCW said.

Six other destruction facilities had completed their work and were closed between 2005 and 2015.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier his country would destroy its last chemical weapons on Wednesday.

"This is truly a historic event, taking into account the huge amount we inherited from Soviet times that was enough -- as experts believed -- to destroy all living things many times over," Putin said in televised remarks.

"This is a huge step towards making the modern world more balanced and safe," he said, criticising the United States for not yet having got rid of its own stockpiles.

Some 96 percent of all the world's declared stockpile of chemical weapons have now been destroyed, the OPCW added.

Russia and the United States amassed huge stocks of chemical weapons during the Cold War, but had agreed to destroy them after joining the 1997 convention by April 2012.

However, both countries said they needed more time, with Washington saying it would complete destruction by 2023.

