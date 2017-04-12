Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Russia to modernize weaponry for Crimea, Arctic forces
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017


NATO members form center to combat hybrid threats
Washington (UPI) Apr 12, 2017 - A center for technologies and methods to counter hybrid threats will be established in Finland this year by nine members of NATO and the European Union, the organizations announced this week.

A Memorandum of Understanding for the European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats was signed Tuesday in Helsinki, Finland, by representatives of Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, Britain and the United States.

Other NATO and EU nations are expected to join the initiative soon, NATO said in a press release.

NATO said countering hybrid threats is an alliance priority, since such threats "blur the line between war and peace -- combining military aggression with political, diplomatic, economic, cyber and disinformation measures."

Other Centers of Excellence to counter hybrid threats currently exist in Riga, Latvia, and Tallinn, Estonia.

The Kremlin plans to modernize weaponry and equipment issued to Russian forces in Crimea and the Arctic regions.

Russian defense officials disclosed the move during a Defense Ministry Board meeting in Moscow on Wednesday. Discussions focused on an armament program set to take place from 2018 through 2025.

According to Russian Army General Sergei Shoigu, the program is necessary for the Kremlin to begin researching and developing new weapons.

"The planned events will allow equipping the army and the navy with modern armaments and military hardware and will give a possibility to lay scientific and technical groundwork for developing principally new and non-traditional types of weapons," he told the TASS news agency.

In a Facebook post, the ministry noted 42 percent of equipment used by the country's land forces is up to modern standards, compared to 47 percent for the navy and 66 percent for the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 following a military intervention aimed at assisting pro-Kremlin groups in the area. The conflict has prompted NATO-aligned countries to conduct more military exercises as a show of force.

