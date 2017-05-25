Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
CYBER WARS
Russia's disinformation efforts hit 39 countries: researchers
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) May 25, 2017


Trump threatens prosecution over Manchester attack leaks
London (AFP) May 25, 2017 - President Donald Trump on Thursday described US intelligence leaks over the Manchester bombing as "deeply troubling" and threatened to prosecute those responsible, after a warning by British Prime Minister Theresa May to keep shared data "secure".

The two leaders discussed the row, which has threatened intelligence-sharing between the two key allies, as they posed for a photo with other leaders at a NATO summit in Brussels.

In a statement issued by the White House before they met, Trump said: "There is no relationship we cherish more than the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

The British government has expressed its anger at the release in US media of details from the investigation into Monday's concert attack, including photographs of parts of the bomb which left 22 people dead, including children.

Arriving in Brussels, May warned that intelligence sharing with the United States was "built on trust".

"Part of that is knowing intelligence can be shared confidently and I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence shared with law enforcement agencies must be secure," she told reporters.

Her spokesman later confirmed that May had discussed the matter with Trump.

"The prime minister raised the issue of the intelligence leaks with the president while they were waiting for the family photograph to be taken," he said.

"She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the US is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure."

Visiting the military alliance's new $1.2 billion headquarters with fellow leaders later, Trump led a moment's silence for the victims of what he described as "a barbaric and vicious attack on our civilisation".

In his statement, Trump -- who was already struggling domestically to stem a tide of damaging leaks from law enforcement agencies -- said the information coming out in the US media was "deeply troubling".

"These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security," he said.

"I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

In his NATO speech, he said: "Prime Minister May, all of the nations here today grieve with you and stand with you."

"The recent attack on Manchester in the UK demonstrates the depths of the evil we face with terrorism," he said.

"Innocent little girls and so many others were horribly murdered and badly injured while attending a concert -- beautiful lives with so much great potential, torn from their families for ever and ever."

Russia's campaign of cyberespionage and disinformation has targeted hundreds of individuals and organizations from at least 39 countries along with the United Nations and NATO, researchers said Thursday.

A report by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto revealed the existence of "a major disinformation and cyber espionage campaign with hundreds of targets in government, industry, military and civil society," lead researcher Ronald Deibert said.

The findings suggest that the cyber attacks on the 2016 presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton -- which US intelligence officials have attributed to Russia -- were just the tip of the iceberg.

Citizen Lab researchers said the espionage has targeted not only government, military and industry targets, but also journalists, academics, opposition figures, and activists,

Notable targets, according to the report, have included a former Russian prime minister, former high-ranking US officials, members of cabinets from Europe and Eurasia, ambassadors, high ranking military officers and chief executives of energy companies.

In a blog post, Deibert said the Russian-directed campaign follows a pattern of "phishing" attacks to obtain credentials of targets, and carefully "tainted" leaks that mix real and false information to create confusion around the true facts.

"Russia has a long history of experience with what is known as 'dezinformatsiya,' going back even to Soviet times," Deibert said.

"Tainted leaks, such as those analyzed in our report, present complex challenges to the public. Fake information scattered amongst genuine materials -- 'falsehoods in a forest of facts'... is very difficult to distinguish and counter, especially when it is presented as a salacious 'leak' integrated with what otherwise would be private information."

Deibert said the researchers had no "smoking gun" that links the campaign to a particular government agency but added that "our report nonetheless provides clear evidence of overlap with what has been publicly reported by numerous industry and government reports about Russian cyber espionage."

Citizen Lab said one of the targets was US journalist David Satter, who has written extensively on corruption in Russia.

Satter's stolen e-mails were "selectively modified," and then "leaked" to give the false impression that he was part of a CIA-backed plot to discredit Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report said.

Similar leak campaigns targeted officials from Afghanistan, Armenia, Austria, Cambodia, Egypt, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Peru, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sudan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, according to the report.

UN officials and military personnel from more than a dozen countries were also targets, Citizen Lab said.

"Our hope is that in studying closely and publishing the details of such tainted leak operations, our report will help us better understand how to recognize and mitigate them," Deibert said.

Ex-Trump aide Flynn defies Senate subpoena in Russia probe
 Washington (AFP) May 22, 2017
 President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn defied a Senate subpoena Monday for documents on his links to Russia, saying it came amid a stream of "outrageous allegations" that "feed the escalating public frenzy against him." But Flynn quickly faced fresh accusations from a top Democrat saying he misled the Pentagon about his Russia contacts one year ago. Elija ... read more
