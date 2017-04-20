Russia's frigate Admiral Gorshkov proceeds with sea trials



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 20, 2017



Admiral Gorshkov, the lead vessel in Russia's new class of frigates, is conducting sea trials ahead of formally entering service.

The Russian navy began testing the warship in November 2014. March 20 marked the vessel's final tests. According to Russian state media reports, the trials are expected to be completed in July.

"The works are not being delayed and are proceeding according to plan," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told TASS. "Our plan is due to be completed in July this year. Now the trials of all the assemblies are underway, including air defense systems deployed on this ship."

Admiral Gorshkov was initially laid down in early 2006, and took its first voyage in 2010. Its trials aim to evaluate the ship's radio-electronics, weapons, and various shipborne assemblies.

Weapons include Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles and other anti-aircraft solutions. The ship is also supported by 3D air search radars, fire control radars and sonar suites.

The Kremlin expects to receive six vessels of the same type by 2025. The ship, named after a high-ranking Soviet-era military officer, is designed to replace the Krivak-class frigates operated by the old communist regime. It is being developed to be more versatile than its predecessor.

