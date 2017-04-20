Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Russia's frigate Admiral Gorshkov proceeds with sea trials
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 20, 2017


Admiral Gorshkov, the lead vessel in Russia's new class of frigates, is conducting sea trials ahead of formally entering service.

The Russian navy began testing the warship in November 2014. March 20 marked the vessel's final tests. According to Russian state media reports, the trials are expected to be completed in July.

"The works are not being delayed and are proceeding according to plan," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told TASS. "Our plan is due to be completed in July this year. Now the trials of all the assemblies are underway, including air defense systems deployed on this ship."

Admiral Gorshkov was initially laid down in early 2006, and took its first voyage in 2010. Its trials aim to evaluate the ship's radio-electronics, weapons, and various shipborne assemblies.

Weapons include Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles and other anti-aircraft solutions. The ship is also supported by 3D air search radars, fire control radars and sonar suites.

The Kremlin expects to receive six vessels of the same type by 2025. The ship, named after a high-ranking Soviet-era military officer, is designed to replace the Krivak-class frigates operated by the old communist regime. It is being developed to be more versatile than its predecessor.

'Super carrier' USS Gerald R. Ford begins sea trials
 Washington (UPI) Apr 10, 2017
 USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy's developing "super carrier," departed its builder's port to begin sea trials over the weekend. The vessel, built by defense contractor Huntington Ingalls Industries, is the first new carrier design constructed for the Navy in 40 years. Testers plan to spend several days examining its key systems and technologies. "The Navy and our industry partn ... read more
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
