SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Luxembourg (SPX) Nov 03, 2017
SES announced that the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) Future Satellite Communications Service Acquisition (FCSA) program has awarded SES Government Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, a spot on the Complex Commercial Satellite Communications Solutions contract (CS3).
"We are very proud to be part of the CS3 team of awardees," said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES Government Solutions.
"CS3 gives the U.S. Government and its agencies another contract vehicle to leverage the uniquely scalable and secure end-to-end managed-services SES Government Solutions provides. It will allow the U.S. Government to take advantage of our most innovative offerings including high throughput connectivity on our multi-orbit satellite fleet."
Industry awardees will be able to bid on opportunities with a budget ceiling of $2.5 billion. The Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract vehicle has a ten-year period of performance consisting of a five-year base term plus a three-year and two-year option.
CS3 helps to ensure that critical government communications are delivered using the top capabilities available in the market. According to the General Services Administration, CS3 awards were given to the highest technically rated offerors with a fair and reasonable price.
Complex solutions can include any combination of fixed and/or mobile satellite services, service enabling authorizations, components, and ancillary equipment such as terminals, teleports, and peripherals.
SES Government Solutions, a subsidiary of global satellite operator SES, is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES Government Solutions offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions.
Washington (UPI) Oct 31, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries and its Elta subsidiary have received their first order for their satellite communication terminal with conformal electronic-steered antenna for fighter jets. The Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system will be delivered to the unidentified country beginning in 2021. "This is a strategic and important cooperation for ELTA's SATCOM products line with a lea ... read more
Related Links
SES Government Solutions
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement