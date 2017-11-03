SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract



by Staff Writers



Luxembourg (SPX) Nov 03, 2017



SES announced that the U.S. General Services Administration's (GSA) Future Satellite Communications Service Acquisition (FCSA) program has awarded SES Government Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, a spot on the Complex Commercial Satellite Communications Solutions contract (CS3).

"We are very proud to be part of the CS3 team of awardees," said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES Government Solutions.

"CS3 gives the U.S. Government and its agencies another contract vehicle to leverage the uniquely scalable and secure end-to-end managed-services SES Government Solutions provides. It will allow the U.S. Government to take advantage of our most innovative offerings including high throughput connectivity on our multi-orbit satellite fleet."

Industry awardees will be able to bid on opportunities with a budget ceiling of $2.5 billion. The Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract vehicle has a ten-year period of performance consisting of a five-year base term plus a three-year and two-year option.

CS3 helps to ensure that critical government communications are delivered using the top capabilities available in the market. According to the General Services Administration, CS3 awards were given to the highest technically rated offerors with a fair and reasonable price.

Complex solutions can include any combination of fixed and/or mobile satellite services, service enabling authorizations, components, and ancillary equipment such as terminals, teleports, and peripherals.

SES Government Solutions, a subsidiary of global satellite operator SES, is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES Government Solutions offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions.

