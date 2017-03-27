Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
SRC's counter-drone system on display
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017


China to open first drone factory in Saudi Arabia
Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017 - China will soon construct the first unmanned aerial vehicle factory in the Middle East following a meeting with Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The New Arab reports Saudi Arabia granted the Chinese permission to move forward with the plan when the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology signed a partnership agreement with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Earlier in March, Chinese and Saudi Arabian government officials signaled closer ties by forging an economic pact valued at roughly $65 billion. Saudi King Salman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the deal.

According to the South China Post, the new drone agreement facilitates the construction of CH-4 unmanned aerial vehicles. The location is also intended to promote after-sales services for China's clients in the Middle East in addition to satisfying Saudi orders.

The CH-3 is designed to perform various military functions including reconnaissance and combat operations. The platform is already in service in Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

A counter-drone system from SRC Inc., a non-profit research and development company, is being exhibited at next month's Navy League's Sea Air Space Exposition, the company recently announced.

Silent Archer provides defense against low, slow and small UAS threats, including quadcopters.

It is comprised of air surveillance radar, an electronic warfare system, a direction-finding unit and an electro-optical/infrared camera. All data feeds are tied together in one operational picture to facilitate the decision-making process for engaging the threat.

A layered and scalable approach to detect and classify drones as friendly or hostile is used through a combination of RF detection algorithms and radar tracking, SRC said.

The system can deliver a variety of non-kinetic, precision electronic warfare and cyber effects against the UAS target.

Silent Archer is currently in production and has been used to provide security at high profile events, such as the G8 and G20 Summits as well as the 2012 Summer Olympics. The U.S. Army has contracted SRC for 15 systems.

The U.S. Navy League' event is scheduled for early April in Maryland.

GA-ASI starts testing of mid-air launch-and-recovery drone vehicles
 Washington (UPI) Mar 24, 2017
 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. is continuing development of an air-launched and mid-air recoverable drone system for the U.S. military. The project, called Gremlins, was commissioned by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Gremlins is to enable aircraft to launch and recover volleys of reusable unmanned aircraft systems that would be deployed with a mixt ... read more
