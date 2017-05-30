Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Saab displays new lightweight torpedo
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017


Saab is publicly displaying for the first time its new lightweight torpedo, which has been ordered by the Swedish Defense Material Administration.

"This will be the first time we showcase this new and ground-breaking torpedo system to the market," said Anne-Marie Vösu, head of Underwater Systems within Saab Dynamics business area, in a press release. "Saab is today the only supplier developing a brand new torpedo system ready for the modern threats. It is a flexible system that suits perfectly for navies operating in both littoral and blue waters.

"The development program goes as planned, and during the fall we will conduct the first water tests at our own test facility. Since we received the order from Sweden we have seen a great interest for this system so we will stay in close contact with interested countries."

The torpedo system, ordered to be developed by The Swedish military last year, is being demonstrated at the Undersea Defense Technology exhibition in Bremen, Germany, on May 30 to June 1.

Deliveries of the system to the Swedish Navy are to be completed in 2024, Saab said.

Raytheon awarded contract for mine detection system
 Washington (UPI) May 24, 2017
 Raytheon has received a $14.7 million contract for maintenance and support of the AN/AQS-20 sonar mine detection system, which is meant to improve performance and sustainability of the system. The AN/AQS-20 towed mine hunting and identification array is deployed on the Littoral Combat Ship. It falls under the Program Executive office. The program will be focused on support, system overh
