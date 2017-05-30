Saab displays new lightweight torpedo

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017
Saab is publicly displaying for the first time its new lightweight torpedo, which has been ordered by the Swedish Defense Material Administration.
"This will be the first time we showcase this new and ground-breaking torpedo system to the market," said Anne-Marie Vösu, head of Underwater Systems within Saab Dynamics business area, in a press release. "Saab is today the only supplier developing a brand new torpedo system ready for the modern threats. It is a flexible system that suits perfectly for navies operating in both littoral and blue waters.
"The development program goes as planned, and during the fall we will conduct the first water tests at our own test facility. Since we received the order from Sweden we have seen a great interest for this system so we will stay in close contact with interested countries."
The torpedo system, ordered to be developed by The Swedish military last year, is being demonstrated at the Undersea Defense Technology exhibition in Bremen, Germany, on May 30 to June 1.
Deliveries of the system to the Swedish Navy are to be completed in 2024, Saab said.
