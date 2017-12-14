Saab opens UAE facility, signs agreement with Singapore university



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 14, 2017



Saab Defense of Sweden has unveiled a development and production facility for security and defense products in the United Arab Emirates.

The new facility in the UAE, opened Thursday, is located in Abu Dhabi's Tawazun Industrial Park and will focus initially on sensor systems for both the UAE and international markets.

The company also announced Thursday that Saab executives signed a five-year master research collaboration agreement with Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Under its master research collaboration agreement with Saab, the two entities will focus on air-traffic management projects, possibly incorporating artificial intelligence. They will also focus on underwater robotic research pertaining to underwater autonomous vehicles.

The research is taking place at the Saab-NTU Joint Research Center.

"This collaboration allows Saab and NTU to leverage each other's capabilities," said NTU President professor Bertil Andersson. "NTU's strengths in interdisciplinary research, together with Saab's expertise in aeronautics and defense technology can create important synergies that could lead to the development of innovative technologies that will benefit both industry and society.

