|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 12, 2017
A framework agreement for the maintenance and support of submarines and submarine rescue systems has been signed by Saab and the Swedish military.
The deal with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration is worth an initial amount of about $7.9 million. It covers the period of 2017-19, Saab said.
"The framework agreement encompasses maintaining and providing high operational availability of the Swedish Armed Forces submarines and submarine rescue systems by configuration management, maintenance, engineering suppor, and modifications," Saab said in a news release.
The framework agreement is a part of a 2014 declaration of intent by Saab and FMV.
Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017
Lockheed Martin has received a $43.9 million contract for support service and production for the Trident II D5 submarine launched ballistic missile, or SLBM. The program includes engineering and maintenance for support systems of the missile system. Work will be performed primarily at Sunnydale, Calif., Cape Canaveral, Fla., and several other locations in the United States. The p ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement