Saab signs maintenance, support deal for submarines



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 12, 2017



A framework agreement for the maintenance and support of submarines and submarine rescue systems has been signed by Saab and the Swedish military.

The deal with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration is worth an initial amount of about $7.9 million. It covers the period of 2017-19, Saab said.

"The framework agreement encompasses maintaining and providing high operational availability of the Swedish Armed Forces submarines and submarine rescue systems by configuration management, maintenance, engineering suppor, and modifications," Saab said in a news release.

The framework agreement is a part of a 2014 declaration of intent by Saab and FMV.

