Saab starts cyber-security company

by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 5, 2017
A cyber-security company for secure communications applications has been started by Saab.
The company, Hyker Security, was established Saab Ventures, which works with spin-offs and spin-ins.
"From as early as the development stage, Hyker Security incorporates and safeguards data protection for information created and distributed digitally," Thomas Thard, chief executive officer for Hyker, said in a press release. "We are seeing a great deal of interest and we have now started working with the first customers."
Saab said that through Combitech, an independent consulting firm, it has a long history in the field of communications security and the largest number of cyber-security consultants in the Nordic region.
Combitech, in partnership with the company Apptimate, has developed a technology for end-to-end encryption that enables application integration to be done at the development stage.
"The system is very fast and provides a secure solution within 5 minutes via a drop-in module as part of the development environment," Saab said.
Additional details about the new company were not provided.
