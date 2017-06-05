Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Saab starts cyber-security company
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 5, 2017


A cyber-security company for secure communications applications has been started by Saab.

The company, Hyker Security, was established Saab Ventures, which works with spin-offs and spin-ins.

"From as early as the development stage, Hyker Security incorporates and safeguards data protection for information created and distributed digitally," Thomas Thard, chief executive officer for Hyker, said in a press release. "We are seeing a great deal of interest and we have now started working with the first customers."

Saab said that through Combitech, an independent consulting firm, it has a long history in the field of communications security and the largest number of cyber-security consultants in the Nordic region.

Combitech, in partnership with the company Apptimate, has developed a technology for end-to-end encryption that enables application integration to be done at the development stage.

"The system is very fast and provides a secure solution within 5 minutes via a drop-in module as part of the development environment," Saab said.

Additional details about the new company were not provided.

'Tallinn Manual 2.0' -- the rulebook for cyberwar
 Tallinn (AFP) June 3, 2017
 With ransomware like "WannaCry" sowing chaos worldwide and global powers accusing rivals of using cyberattacks to interfere in domestic politics, the latest edition of the world's only book laying down the law in cyberspace could not be more timely. The Tallinn Manual 2.0 is a unique collection of law on cyber-conflict, says Professor Michael Schmitt from the UK's University of Exeter, who l
