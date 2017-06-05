Saab starts cyber-security company



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 5, 2017



A cyber-security company for secure communications applications has been started by Saab.

The company, Hyker Security, was established Saab Ventures, which works with spin-offs and spin-ins.

"From as early as the development stage, Hyker Security incorporates and safeguards data protection for information created and distributed digitally," Thomas Thard, chief executive officer for Hyker, said in a press release. "We are seeing a great deal of interest and we have now started working with the first customers."

Saab said that through Combitech, an independent consulting firm, it has a long history in the field of communications security and the largest number of cyber-security consultants in the Nordic region.

Combitech, in partnership with the company Apptimate, has developed a technology for end-to-end encryption that enables application integration to be done at the development stage.

"The system is very fast and provides a secure solution within 5 minutes via a drop-in module as part of the development environment," Saab said.

Additional details about the new company were not provided.

