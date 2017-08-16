Saab training systems for Estonian Army

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 16, 2017
The Estonian Army has ordered additional BT46 gunnery and combat training simulators from Saab for delivery next year.
The laser simulators will be used by the army's mechanized brigade at the regiments and infantry schools.
Included in the contract are BT46 systems for the CV9035 armored vehicle and Carl-Gustaf weapon systems, Saab's Manpack 300 for control and monitoring of training exercises and five years of company support.
"This is very good, both for us and for the customer," said Jyrki Kujansuu, head of country unit Poland & Baltics at Saab market area Europe. "With this order of BT46 training systems, the Estonian Armed Forces are obtaining the best simulator on the market for training both combat vehicle crews and mechanized units.
"With the support of the training system, the Estonian Armed Forces will be able to conduct both basic gunnery training from the CV9035 armored combat vehicle and unit training up to the mechanized company level, cost-effectively and realistically. This will dramatically strengthen their units' capacity in the field."
Saab, in announcing the order, did not disclose its monetary value.
