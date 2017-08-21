Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Saab wins British Army training extension
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017


Britain's Ministry of Defense has extended a contract with Saab for the provision of Tactical Engagement Simulation as a fully managed service, the company announced on Monday.

The three-year extension, with its managed service provision, is worth about $26 million, and enables Saab to deliver infrastructure, instrumentation and support personnel as a package.

Saab's Deployable Tactical Engagement Simulation system is used by the British Army to support overseas training exercises. It simulates the effects of direct and indirect fire and tracks individual troops and vehicles. It also collects data in real time for after-action review.

"Since 2009, our technical and exercise training support staff have effectively been embedded within the British Army, supporting up to seven exercises per year," Åsa Thegstrom, head of Saab's Training & Simulation business unit, said in a press release. " Saab sees this contract extension as recognition of the strong working relationship we have developed with the British Army and the MOD."

Marine Corps requests 50,000 more M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles
 Washington (UPI) Aug 15, 2017
