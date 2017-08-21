Saab wins British Army training extension



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 21, 2017



Britain's Ministry of Defense has extended a contract with Saab for the provision of Tactical Engagement Simulation as a fully managed service, the company announced on Monday.

The three-year extension, with its managed service provision, is worth about $26 million, and enables Saab to deliver infrastructure, instrumentation and support personnel as a package.

Saab's Deployable Tactical Engagement Simulation system is used by the British Army to support overseas training exercises. It simulates the effects of direct and indirect fire and tracks individual troops and vehicles. It also collects data in real time for after-action review.

"Since 2009, our technical and exercise training support staff have effectively been embedded within the British Army, supporting up to seven exercises per year," Åsa Thegstrom, head of Saab's Training & Simulation business unit, said in a press release. " Saab sees this contract extension as recognition of the strong working relationship we have developed with the British Army and the MOD."

Washington (UPI) Aug 15, 2017





The Marine Corps is requesting 50,000 M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles to replace the M4 carbine that infantry and other units currently use. The 50,000 would be in addition to the 11,000 already ordered, the Marine Corps Times has reported. The initial order was to replace most M249 Squad Automatic Weapons in Marine service, with the SAW held in reserve. Marine Corps Commandant Gen ... read more

Related Links

