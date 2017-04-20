Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















IRAQ WARS
Satellite dishes reconnect post-IS Mosul to world
 By Ali Choukeir
 Mosul, Iraq (AFP) April 20, 2017


Satellite dishes have been sprouting on the rooftops of east Mosul since it was retaken from the Islamic State group, who punished anyone caught with a dish with the lash.

"Now we know what is happening in the world," Mohammad Turki says as he installs one in the Al-Qahira district.

Since Iraqi forces ousted IS from the half of Mosul that lies east of the Tigris river, residents have rushed to buy dishes that the jihadists banned as they sought to isolate their self-declared "caliphate" from the outside world.

"Today there's huge demand," says Turki, who installs up to five dishes a day. "People in Mosul were cut off from the world. We didn't know what was happening around us."

Today, the dishes have mushroomed on rooftops across the city's east and residents have access to news from beyond Mosul once again.

Sarmad Raad, 26, of the eastern Shaqaq al-Khadra district, says residents took significant risks to stay in touch with the outside world, installing dishes on balconies and hiding them behind canvas screens.

"If they caught you, you'd get lashes," he said.

Main roads in Mosul are still lined with piles of rusting dishes confiscated by the jihadists.

Alaa, a dish salesman, says the jihadists forced antenna shops to close the same way they banned anyone from carrying a mobile phone.

"They would search them to make sure they weren't selling satellite dishes. They'd monitor people and whip or imprison them," he says.

IS fighters also raided and set fire to the headquarters of local television station Al-Mawsleya.

- News from outside -

Residents say they are keen to watch the news and to track developments in west Mosul, where Iraqi forces are still battling to oust IS from its last major urban stronghold in Iraq.

IS seized Mosul in a lightening 2014 advance across swathes of Iraq and Syria, but today the group is on the retreat.

A relative of Raad says television news lets him track "which neighbourhoods have been liberated so we can be reassured that our relatives there are safe."

Others say they are after light relief, such as soap operas or this Sunday's El Clasico derby between Spanish football giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"Television is entertaining, especially comedy programmes," says Dalal, Raad's sister.

But she complains that frequent power cuts make it hard to watch TV for long.

In Al-Qahira, Turki gathers his tools and heads to the house of a family who recently returned after fleeing to Baghdad when the jihadists arrived in 2014.

He sets about making sure the dish on the roof is pointing in exactly the right direction before going downstairs to configure the TV.

People "can't set up the dishes on their own, they need an engineer to do it, and there's fierce competition," he says.

In the house, Mohammad, 17 says nobody was allowed to use a TV while IS was in control.

"We weren't here, but the Daesh fighters broke in and looted our house, even taking the TV," he says. "We're rebuilding just about everything."

Family members smile as the screen lights up with Al-Mawsleya, the local news channel now on the air again from outside Mosul.

Turki says installing the dish cost just eight dollars (7.50 euros).

But Alaa says demand has not yet peaked.

"Today, although business is good, it hasn't yet reached a tenth of what it was before Daesh arrived.

"People still have very limited means."

IRAQ WARS
Canada deploys CH-146 helicopters to Iraq
 Washington (UPI) Apr 18, 2017
 Canada's air force on Monday deployed four CH-146 Griffon helicopters to support coalition efforts against militants in northern Iraq. According to a statement released by the country's defense ministry, the deployment aims to support the U.S.-led coalition fight against the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, ISIL and Daesh. The deployment includes 60 Canadian air force personnel ... read more
Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

IRAQ WARS
Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars

 Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense
IRAQ WARS
Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order

 Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

 U.S. Navy taps Raytheon for Standard Missile engineering

 Saab gets RBS15 MK3 maintenance order from Polish navy
IRAQ WARS
U.S. Army tests dune buggy-like Hunter, Killer vehicles

 U.K. defense minister calls for autonomous supply vehicles

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk
IRAQ WARS
Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 AF announces major changes to space enterprise
IRAQ WARS
U.S. Navy buys 300 BRU-55A/A bomb ejector racks

 Russian tank becomes U.S. Army unmanned target vehicle

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army

 British Army extends support contract with Saab for simulator system
IRAQ WARS
Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports
IRAQ WARS
Trump's threatened 'armada' still far from N. Korea: official

 Swedish government increases defense spending

 Pence visits Tokyo to reaffirm security ties as N. Korea tensions rise

 Erdogan's narrow win will quickly test EU relationship
IRAQ WARS
Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy

 Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 UNM physicist discovers strange forces acting on nanoparticles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement