Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Saudi Arabia says to buy Russia S-400 defence systems, other arms
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Oct 5, 2017


Saudi Arabia signed on Thursday preliminary agreements to buy S-400 air defence systems and receive "cutting edge technologies" from Russia during King Salman's landmark visit to Moscow, the Saudi military industries firm said.

The agreement was announced as King Salman, who is on the first official trip to Russia by a Saudi monarch, and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks at the Kremlin.

Under the agreements, Saudi Arabia is set to buy S-400 air defence systems, Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems and multiple rocket launchers.

These agreements are "expected to play a pivotal role in the growth and development of the military and military systems industry in Saudi Arabia," Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the Sunni state's military industries firm said.

"The memorandum of understanding includes the transfer of technology for the local production" of the Kornet anti-tank guided missile systems, advanced multiple rocket launchers and automatic grenade launchers.

"In addition, the parties will cooperate in setting a plan to localise the manufacturing and sustainment of parts of the S-400 air defence system," SAMI said.

The two countries also agreed on the production in Saudi Arabia of the Kalashnikov automatic rifle and its ammunition as well as educational and training programmes for Saudi nationals.

"These agreements are expected to have tangible economic contributions and create hundreds of direct jobs," the company said.

They "will also transfer cutting edge technologies that will act as a catalyst for localising 50 percent of the Kingdom's military spending."

Rosoboronexport, Russia's state-owned arms exporter, had no immediate comment on the agreements.

MISSILE NEWS
Taiwan navy personnel jailed for fatal missile misfire
 Taipei (AFP) Oct 1, 2017
 Three naval personnel have been jailed for up to two years for mistakenly launching a missile towards China that killed one person and triggered a stern response from Beijing last year. They were convicted of causing death by negligence while on duty over the misfiring of the Hsiung-feng III (Brave Wind) supersonic missile, the district court in the southern city of Kaohsiung announced over ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
MISSILE NEWS
Taiwan navy personnel jailed for fatal missile misfire

 Putin in Turkey for talks on weapons deal, Syria

 Navy contracts Orbital ATK for additional AARGM missiles

 Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
MISSILE NEWS
IAI unmanned helo performs proof-of-concept demo

 Marines test 3D-printed small drones

 Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai

 Drones, Fighter jets on table as Mattis visits key ally India
MISSILE NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon awarded contract for upgrades to Small Diameter Bomb

 African country orders Elbit defense electronic systems

 Meggitt touts small arms training systems

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition
MISSILE NEWS
Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies

 Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location
MISSILE NEWS
Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all

 40,000 troops in Russian war games: US general

 Trump hails 'very strong' ties with Thailand
MISSILE NEWS
Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid

 Creative use of noise brings bio-inspired electronic improvement



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement