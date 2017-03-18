Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile as camp toll rises

Aden (AFP) March 17, 2017 - A rebel missile attack killed at least 26 members of pro-government forces in a camp Friday east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, hospital officials in the town of Marib said.

A loyalist military source said the attack, targeted the mosque at Kofel camp in Marib province during Friday weekly prayers.

The attack was carried out with Katyusha-type rockets, said a military official in Marib.

Shiite Huthi rebel-controlled news agency Saba said rebels had carried out the attack.

It said the main weapon used was Zelzal-1 Iranian-made missiles and it was followed by artillery fire.

"Dozens of bodies of burned soldiers were evacuated from the site," it said, without mentioning that a mosque had been hit.

Pro-government forces have retaken large parts of Marib province from Iran-backed Shiite Huthi rebels since the March 2015 launch of a Saudi-led intervention in favour of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.