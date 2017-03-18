Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile as camp toll rises
 by Staff Writers
 Riyadh (AFP) March 18, 2017


Rebel missile attack kills 26 Yemen soldiers in camp
Aden (AFP) March 17, 2017 - A rebel missile attack killed at least 26 members of pro-government forces in a camp Friday east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, hospital officials in the town of Marib said.

A loyalist military source said the attack, targeted the mosque at Kofel camp in Marib province during Friday weekly prayers.

The attack was carried out with Katyusha-type rockets, said a military official in Marib.

Shiite Huthi rebel-controlled news agency Saba said rebels had carried out the attack.

It said the main weapon used was Zelzal-1 Iranian-made missiles and it was followed by artillery fire.

"Dozens of bodies of burned soldiers were evacuated from the site," it said, without mentioning that a mosque had been hit.

Pro-government forces have retaken large parts of Marib province from Iran-backed Shiite Huthi rebels since the March 2015 launch of a Saudi-led intervention in favour of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

A Yemeni rebel missile was intercepted over Saudi Arabia late Friday, a Saudi-led coalition said, as the death toll from a rebel attack on a Yemeni army camp rose to 32.

The rebels' Saba news agency said the missile was aimed at offices of Saudi oil giant Aramco in the town of Jizan.

The coalition, which has been fighting the rebels in support of government forces for the past two years, said the missile was intercepted without casualties or damage.

The Yemeni army said the toll from Friday's rebel rocket attack on its camp in Marib province, east of the capital Sanaa, had risen to 32 dead and 81 wounded.

Marib province lies on the border with Saudi Arabia and most of it has been retaken by government forces.

Military sources said the rebels hit the Kofel camp in Sarwah district with a Katyusha-type multiple rocket launcher and hit a mosque crowded with soldiers for the main weekly prayers.

Despite the coalition's military intervention, the rebels still control Sanaa and much of the northern highlands and Red Sea coast.

Australia's HMAS Hobart completes sea trials with Aegis
 Washington (UPI) Mar 14, 2017
 Australia's navy and various industry partners completed sea trials with an Aegis-equipped HMAS Hobart destroyer. The trials were conducted to verify the platform's compatibility with the Aegis combat system built by Lockheed Martin. Other industry partners involved with the event include Raytheon Australia, Navantia and ASC Shipbuilding.
