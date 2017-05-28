Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Secession fears cloud Myanmar peace talks: government
 by Staff Writers
 Naypyidaw, Myanmar (AFP) May 28, 2017


Talks to end decades of bitter civil war in Myanmar have faltered, a government spokesman warned Sunday, blaming ethnic rebel demands for greater autonomy, which the military fears could break the country up.

The civilian-led government of Aung San Suu Kyi has made striking a peace deal a key pillar of her administration, but fighting has instead intensified in recent months, with tens of thousands displaced by conflict.

With only a day to go before the end of the second round of peace talks under her watch, officials said little headway had been made on the federalism or increased autonomy that are key demands for ethnic minority groups.

"There will be a less good result than people are hoping for," Zaw Htay, spokesman for the president's office, told reporters on Sunday, adding "we did not get agreement on the matter of seceding".

"People, the military and the government have worries that the union (of Myanmar) will split into pieces if we do not have that commitment."

Secession is a red line for Myanmar's army, with "unity" an oft-repeated mantra of the military, which ruled Myanmar with an iron fist for nearly half a century and still retains huge power in the Southeast Asian nation.

Myanmar, scarred by some of the world's longest-running civil wars, has dozens of ethnic minorities, mainly in a horseshoe of impoverished mountainous border regions.

Negotiators from the government, military and multiple rebel groups have spent the last five days in the capital Naypyidaw trying to hash out a long-elusive deal.

While few expected the breakthrough in signing a nationwide ceasefire agreement that Suu Kyi has pushed for, there were hopes the conference might produce some sort of progress on federalism or increased autonomy for ethnic groups.

Zaw Htay, who was a senior figure in Myanmar's previous military-dominated government, said negotiators discussed 21 points dealing with political issues, but only found agreement on 12 -- an illustration of how little consensus had been reached.

Hopes had been high that Myanmar's first freely elected government for generations would end the running conflicts that have claimed thousands of lives and kept the country mired in poverty.

But many ethnic groups say Suu Kyi -- a member of the ethnic group that also dominates the army -- has not listened to their concerns and is working too closely with the military.

The talks come as violence in Myanmar's northeast has reached its worst point since the conflict-ridden 1980s.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee months of heavy fighting between the army and insurgent groups, many of them crossing into neighbouring China, which has sent delegates to the talks.

Under Myanmar's junta-era constitution Suu Kyi's civilian government has little control over the military.

WAR REPORT
Israelis rally for Palestinian state, end of occupation
 Tel Aviv (AFP) May 27, 2017
 Thousands of Israelis rallied Saturday in Tel Aviv in support of a Palestinian state ahead of the 50th anniversary of Israel's occupation of Palestinian land. Banners bearing the slogan "Two states, One Hope" featured in the demonstration organised by supporters of a Palestinian state, including the Israeli NGO Peace Now. NGO head Avi Buskila said the rally was a protest against "the lac ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
US military to test anti-ICBM system

 Yemen rebel missile shot down near Saudi capital

 Lockheed Martin receives new THAAD contract

 Lockheed Martin contract for AEGIS system development
WAR REPORT
Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory

 Successful test for Lockheed's modernized TACMs

 Israel unveils new rocket system for special forces
WAR REPORT
Northrop Grumman awarded contract for MQ-4C drone maintenance

 Exploring underground with a colliding drone

 Drone to replace Israeli manned maritime patrol aircraft

 General Atomics receives MQ-9 contract
WAR REPORT
Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios

 Israel orders satellite-on-the-go for military vehicles
WAR REPORT
Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Oshkosh secures Marine Corps P-19R contract

 First Piranhas delivered to Danish military
WAR REPORT
India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Raytheon in partnership with Saudi company
WAR REPORT
Montenegro's anti-NATO lobby jeers as Trump pushes PM aside

 Poland has 'no doubt' about US commitment to NATO: minister

 China condemns US after warship sails near South China Sea reef

 NATO's costly new HQ hit by Trump barb
WAR REPORT
Nanotechnology Flight Test: Material Impact on the Future

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst

 Researchers create first significant examples of optical crystallography for nanomaterials

 Molecular Lego for nanoelectronics



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement