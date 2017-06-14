Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 14, 2017


A resolution proposed by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to block $510 million in precision-guided weapons as part of a $110 billion Saudi arms sale failed to pass Tuesday.

Much of the opposition stems from Saudi Arabia intervention in Yemen against Iranian backed Houthi rebel, which has killed thousands and has left millions on the brink of starvation.

The Senate voted 47 to 53, narrowly defeating the resolution and preventing it from moving forward.

Republican Senators Mike Lee, Utah, Todd Young, Ind., and Dean Heller, Nev., in addition to Paul, all voted for the resolution.

"Today, a bipartisan group of senators took a stand against the escalating war Saudi Arabia is waging with Yemen," Paul said in a statement. "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take a stance against waging an undeclared war and fueling an arms race in the Middle East."

"Saudi Arabia is causing a humanitarian crisis with a war in Yemen. It funds extremism worldwide. Abuses human rights. Stop arming them now," Paul tweeted on Tuesday.

"They're [the Saudis] purposely creating a humanitarian crisis inside Yemen to bring the Houthis and Saleh to the negotiating table, and in the process the Saudis are making terrorist groups like al Qaeda and ISIS stronger," Murphy said in a press statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other supporters of the sale say the Saudis need the weapons to help fight ISIS and to act as a counterweight to growing Iranian influence in the region.

"As we know, some have raised the issue of Saudi conduct of that war [in Yemen], but blocking this arms sale will diminish Saudi capability to target with precision." McConnell said. "Part of the training provided to Saudi Arabia will be on subjects such as avoiding civilian casualties."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-N.C., said blocking the sale would be a victory for Iran. "If you don't think containing Iran and keeping them from toppling Yemen, Iraq, Syria [and] Lebanon is not in our national interest, you're making a huge mistake," he said.

The current resolution has gained greater support than previous attempts at blocking arms sales. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced his support for the resolution this last weekend.

"The human rights and humanitarian concerns have been well documented and are important: of equal concern to me is that the Saudi government continues to aid and abet terrorism via its relationship with Wahhabism and the funding of schools that spread extremist propaganda throughout the world," Schumer said in a statement.

The conflict in Yemen between the internationally recognized government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels has killed thousands of civilians, and the Saudi-led coalition's blockade of Yemen has left 70 percent of the country in need of humanitarian aid. Saudi air strikes backed by the U.S have been accused by the United Nations of causing widespread civilian casualties.

"The close vote in the Senate shows opposition to arms sales to Saudi Arabia is growing because Americans are increasingly opposed to supporting a war in Yemen which is targeting innocents. Momentum is with no camp," Bruce Riedel, director of the Brookings Intelligence Center and senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy, told UPI.

The $110 billion Saudi arms deal, which the Trump administration has called the largest ever, has faced opposition from Senate Democrats and some Republicans. Specific details of many of the individual sales remain unclear.

MILPLEX
Ukraine touts defense industry to potential customers
 Washington (UPI) Jun 13, 2017
 Ukraine has pitched the ambassadors of 16 countries on the capabilities of state companies to potentially construct military equipment for them. Ukraine, a former Soviet state, can produce the latest military equipment, modernize Soviet gear and provide after-sales service, Ukroboronprom Director General for Development Artur Kheruvymov said at a meeting of the diplomats at Ivan Chernya ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
MILPLEX
BAE awarded contract for laser-guided rocket system

 French frigates getting cruise missiles

 Lockheed awarded contract for extended range air-to-surface missiles

 Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon
MILPLEX
Drones could save lives with rapid heart attack response

 Pro-Syria regime drone shot down after it fires on coalition

 DARPA, BAE partner on multirole unmanned aerial systems

 Netherlands to replace ScanEagle UAV with Integrator
MILPLEX
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
MILPLEX
BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software

 European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition
MILPLEX
Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility

 Ukraine touts defense industry to potential customers

 US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal

 India approves new defence policy to boost local companies
MILPLEX
Macedonia seeks end to name dispute blocking NATO, EU bids

 Trump says US committed to NATO's mutual defense pledge

 Juncker says Europe can no longer 'outsource' protection

 Japan clears way for first emperor abdication in over 200 years
MILPLEX
UNIST researchers engineer transformer-like carbon nanostructure

 Sensing the nanoscale with visible light, and the fundamentals of disordered waves

 Nanosized silicon heater and thermometer combined to fight cancer

 Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement