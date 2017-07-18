Slovakia deploys Saab's Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jul 18, 2017
Slovakia has received Saab's new Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-role weapon, becoming the first country to deploy the new variant of the weapon system.
The delivery of the 84mm man-portable reusable anti-tank weapon system took place this month, Saab said Tuesday in a news release, but offered no further details of the order.
Slovakia currently uses the M3 variant of the shoulder fired weapon.
The Carl-Gustaf M4 features an improved, lightweight design -- it weighs less than 15.5 pounds -- and offers significant mobility improvements to the soldier. Saab said the M4 is compatible with future battlefield technology developments, such as intelligent sighting systems and programmable ammunition.
"The Slovak Armed Forces are currently equipped with several units of the Carl-Gustaf M3 multi-role weapon and the delivery of the new Carl-Gustaf M4 system demonstrates that we are able to offer the best fitting solutions to our customers," Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's Dynamics business area, said in a press release.
"I am very proud to announce that Slovakia is the first country to integrate the Carl-Gustaf M4 system in its armed forces. Due to the fact that Carl-Gustaf M4 is also compatible with future battlefield technology developments, Slovakia now has a system that will substantially increase its defense capabilities," added Magnus Lewis-Olsson, head of Saab's Europe, Middle East and Africa market area.
