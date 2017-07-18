Slovakia deploys Saab's Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon

Washington (UPI) Jul 18, 2017 - Rheinmetall has entered into an initial agreement with the German Bundeswehr for a $43 million deal to supply DM11 120mm tank ammunition.

The framework deal, announced Tuesday, sets the stage for further procurement of combat and training ammunition by the Bundeswehr including a potential order for 5,000 rounds of 120mm training ammunition. Potential contracts under consideration could reach into the hundreds of millions of euros.

The DM11 is a 120mm variable-fuse high explosive round already in service with the U.S. Army's M1 Abrams tanks. It is designed for attacking infantry and destroying fortified positions as opposed to an anti-tank role.

It can be set to explode on impact, time-delayed to explode until after it has penetrated the target, and has an airburst option to detonate in mid-air and shower targets below with shrapnel.

The ammunition would be used on the Bundeswehr Leopard 2 main battle tanks and can be retrofitted with any 120mm smoothbore gun with modern fire control. It has been in use by the Bundeswehr since 2014 and has been exported to other countries using the Leopard 2 tank.