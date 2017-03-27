Smiths Detection tapped for airport security



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Mar 27, 2017



Smiths Detection has selected by Britain's Ministry of Defense to provide aviation security equipment at its military airports worldwide, the company announced on Monday.

The specific value of the award was not detailed but was said to be worth millions of dollars.

"This key contract will deliver checkpoint and hold baggage security for all UK Ministry of Defense airports over the next decade," Iain Mcleod, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said in a press release. "Installation is currently underway, maintaining and enabling class-leading aviation security to support our operations around the globe."

Equipment to be provided for screening passengers, luggage and cargo include the ScanTrailer 100100V-2is mobile X-ray inspection systems; HI-SCAN 145180-2is dual view X-ray equipment for inspecting air cargo; IONSCAN 600 trace detectors; CEIA PMD2PLUS walk through metal detectors; and millimeter-wave eqo scanners for screening people.

In addition to the gear, Smiths Detection will provide equipment support for a 10-year period.

Moscow (AFP) March 24, 2017





Six Russian soldiers were killed in Chechnya Friday when gunmen tried to storm their base in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. The base belongs to Russia's National Guard, a branch established last year to defend borders and counter extremism. It is subordinate directly to President Vladimir Putin and has bases in the country's volatile North Caucasus regions, including Chec ... read more

Related Links

