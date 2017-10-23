South Korea takes control of THAAD missile defense system

|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Oct 23, 2017
U.S. Forces in Korea have officially completed the setup of a THAAD missile battery in South Korea to a South Korean Army air defense brigade.
The transfer of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense site in Seongju was made last week, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday.
THAAD is an anti-missile system designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles in their reentry stage. The THAAD interceptor does so through kinetic energy.
The THAAD battery, with missile launchers, command and control facilities and radar, was deployed from the United States to Korea with The U.S. Army's 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade last April amid growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
At the time, there were two interceptor launchers stationed in Seongju, a rural county in the Southeast of the country. Four additional launchers were added last month, the report said.
South Korea announced in September that a THAAD battery would be deployed in the county to counter threats from North Korea. The battery has been operational, but the South Korean military unit and the manpower operating it were not fully been in place.
The U.S. and South Korean military said a joint security force is being created to guard the Seongju base.
Syracuse NY (SPX) Oct 23, 2017
The Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) awarded Lockheed Martin a contract for the technology maturation of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) prototypes. DOTC, commissioned by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, is a DoD initiative intended to facilitate collaboration between the government, industry and academi ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement