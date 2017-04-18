Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
South Korean missile interceptor in final development
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Apr 18, 2017


A low-tier missile defense system is reportedly in the final phase of development by South Korea, a military official said earlier this week.

According to the Yonhap news service the hit-to-kill missile system will undergo final evaluation next month to determine it's suitability for production and deployment.

The evaluation process follows completion of earlier testing of the medium-range surface-to-air missile known as M-SAM.

"It is fair to say that we only have an administrative procedure to complete the development of the M-SAM," the unidentified military official said.

The indigenously developed M-SAM is a key element of the country's Korea Air and Missile Defense system. It has the capability to destroy incoming ballistic missiles at an altitude of about 12.4 miles.

The missile was developed by South Korea's Agency for Defense Development and LIG Nex1 using the country's existing Cheongung surface-to-air missile. Mass production is expected to be ordered next year, with deployment planned after 2018.

Yonhap said planned production was advanced from the 2020s because of escalating missile threats from North Korea.

The new interceptors will join the Korean military's PAC-2 and PAC-3 missile defense systems -- along with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system of U.S. Forces in Korea -- to help protect the country against missile attack from the north.

MISSILE DEFENSE
US, South Korea agree early deployment of THAAD: PM Hwang
 Seoul (AFP) April 17, 2017
 The United States and South Korea agreed on the early deployment of a controversial US missile defence system in the region, the South's acting president said Monday after talks with visiting US Vice President Mike Pence. "We have agreed to further strengthen the readiness posture of ROK-US alliance that matches the threats posed by North Korea through a swift deployment of THAAD (Terminal H ... read more
