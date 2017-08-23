Sri Lanka's president sacks outspoken justice minister



by Staff Writers



Colombo (AFP) Aug 23, 2017



Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena sacked his controversial justice minister Wednesday for speaking out against a billion-dollar deal to sell a stake in a loss-making deep sea port to China.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe had publicly denounced the government's $1.1 billion sale last month of a 70 percent stake in Hambantota port to state-owned China Merchants Port Holdings.

"He (Rajapakshe) had violated collective cabinet responsibility by openly speaking against the deal," said government spokesman Gayantha Karunathillaka.

The minister was sacked a day after facing sanctions from his own party for alleged breaches of discipline.

His United National Party has also accused him of stalling the prosecution of more than 100 former regime figures accused of murder and corruption under president Mahinda Rajapakse, who ruled Sri Lanka for almost a decade until 2015 and ended the war with Tamil separatists.

Rajapakshe is the second minister to fall from grace within a fortnight.

Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake was forced to step down after being linked to a controversial bond dealer under investigation for allegedly causing huge losses to the state.

Negotiations over the port deal were held up for months amid opposition from trade unions and political parties.

India and the United States are also known to be concerned that a Chinese foothold at the port could give it a naval advantage in the Indian Ocean.

New Delhi (AFP) Aug 21, 2017





India's home minister said Monday he believed a border standoff with China would end soon, after new footage emerged showing border guards from both countries fighting on a disputed patch of land in the Himalayan region of Ladakh. Indian and Chinese soldiers have for more than two months been facing off over a separate territorial dispute in the Doklam plateau, which India says is Bhutanese ... read more

Related Links

