State Department approves sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands

by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Oct 11, 2017
The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday it has approved the potential sale of advanced medium range air-to-air missiles, or AMRAAMs, to the Government of the Netherlands given Congressional approval of the $53 million foreign military sale.
The Netherlands has requested twenty-six AIM-120 C-7 AMRAAMs, made by Raytheon. The $53 million deal also includes one AMRAAM Guidance Section Spare, and 20 AMRAAM Captive Air Training Missiles.
Exporting defense systems to allies and partner nations is seen by the U.S. national security apparatus and elected officials as achieving foreign relation objectives.
If the sale is approved, the Netherlands will also receive missile containers, control section spares, weapon systems support, test equipment, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, personnel training, training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics, technical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release that the AMRAAMs will increase the Netherland's "capabilities for mutual defense, regional security, force modernization, and U.S. and NATO interoperability... enhancing the Royal Netherlands Air Force's ability to defend the Netherlands against future threats and contribute to current and future NATO operations."
