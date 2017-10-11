Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE NEWS
State Department approves sale of AMRAAM missiles to Netherlands
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Oct 11, 2017


The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday it has approved the potential sale of advanced medium range air-to-air missiles, or AMRAAMs, to the Government of the Netherlands given Congressional approval of the $53 million foreign military sale.

The Netherlands has requested twenty-six AIM-120 C-7 AMRAAMs, made by Raytheon. The $53 million deal also includes one AMRAAM Guidance Section Spare, and 20 AMRAAM Captive Air Training Missiles.

Exporting defense systems to allies and partner nations is seen by the U.S. national security apparatus and elected officials as achieving foreign relation objectives.

If the sale is approved, the Netherlands will also receive missile containers, control section spares, weapon systems support, test equipment, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, personnel training, training equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, logistics, technical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release that the AMRAAMs will increase the Netherland's "capabilities for mutual defense, regional security, force modernization, and U.S. and NATO interoperability... enhancing the Royal Netherlands Air Force's ability to defend the Netherlands against future threats and contribute to current and future NATO operations."

MISSILE NEWS
BAE contracted for additional advanced guided rockets for the Navy
 Washington (UPI) Oct 10, 2017
 The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a new $59.9 million contract for additional advanced precision kill weapon systems, or APKWSTM guidance kits. On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy requested the APKSTM guidance kits from BAE Systems in order to transform the Department of Defense's standard rocket mutations, the Hydra 70 into laser-guided precision munitions as the growing demand for cost-effe ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia

 Australia's new frigates to feature long-range missile defence system

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile
MISSILE NEWS
Missile test fears as N. Korea marks key party anniversary

 Raytheon integrates Stinger missile with armored vehicle

 BAE contracted for additional advanced guided rockets for the Navy

 Saudi Arabia says to buy Russia S-400 defence systems, other arms
MISSILE NEWS
Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences

 BAE Systems, Cranfield University envision dual-mode UAVs

 IAI unmanned helo performs proof-of-concept demo

 Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai
MISSILE NEWS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 L3 satellite terminals for Air National Guard

 Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension
MISSILE NEWS
Australia seeks small diameter bombs from U.S.

 Israeli artillery shells becoming precision guided weapons

 Rheinmetall, Paravan team on autonomous vehicle technology

 Orbit Logic Awarded Navy Autonomy Contract
MISSILE NEWS
UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs

 Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies
MISSILE NEWS
Lithuania hikes defence budget to meet NATO target

 Moscow accuses US of 'quietly' adding troops in Eastern Europe

 Ex-NATO chief urges allies to boost help for Ukraine

 China protests to US over sail-by in disputed waters
MISSILE NEWS
Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance

 Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement