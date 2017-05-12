State Dept. approves UAE for possible PAC-3 missile buy

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 12, 2017
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Thursday the possible sale of Patriot PAC-3 and GEM-T missiles to the United Arab Emirates.
The proposed sale, approved by the U.S. State Department, is worth an estimated $2 billion.
"The proposed sale will enhance the UAE's capability to meet current and future aircraft and missile threats," the agency said in a press release. "The UAE will use the capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense."
The UAE's shopping list under the Foreign Military Sales program includes 60 Patriot Advanced Capability 3, or PAC-3, missiles with canisters and 100 Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical missiles. Also included are canisters, tools and test equipment, and other support equipment.
Spare and repair parts, U.S. government and contractor technical, engineering and logistics support services are also part of the proposed sales package.
Lockheed Martin would be the prime contractor for the PAC-3 missiles, while Raytheon would be prime contractor for the GEM-T missiles.
Washington (AFP) May 11, 2017
