Strategic Missile Systems receives 'doomsday plane' contract



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017



Strategic Missile Systems has been awarded a $73.1 million contract to support national and nuclear communications for the E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft fleet.

The contract will provide for software and engineering services, field representatives, mission support facilities management and materials, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

Work will be conducted at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Richardson, Texas, and Midwest City, Okla.,

and is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024. Fiscal 2017 Air Force operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $4.7 million will be obligated upon award. The contract was the product of competitive acquisition, with one bid received.

The E-4B NAOC is a militarized version of the Boeing 747-200 commercial airliner. Referred to as the 'doomsday' plane, it serves as a command-and-control center and safe haven for key U.S. officials in case of national emergencies such as nuclear attack or other calamities.

It is designed to accommodate the president, secretary of defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff and support personnel for extended periods with its 12-hour endurance supplemented by in-flight refueling. It has conference, briefing, communications and rest areas to accommodate up to 112 people.

The E-4B is specially hardened to counter the effects produced by nuclear detonations, including electromagnetic pulses that can damage electronics and thermal flash burns. It has sophisticated satellite communications allowing contact with U.S. forces and governments anywhere in the world.

The doomsday fleet has been in service since 1980, and the Air Force is considering developing an aircraft to replace both the E-4B and the Navy's E-6B command-and-control planes in the future.

Washington (AFP) June 23, 2017





Two of the Pentagon's specially reinforced "Doomsday" planes, designed to withstand the heat from a nuclear blast, were grounded after being damaged by a tornado, the Air Force said Friday. The E4-B Boeing 747s, built in the 1970s during the Cold War, are essentially flying command centers that can refuel in the sky and are designed to remain airborne for days on end in times of crisis. ... read more

Related Links

