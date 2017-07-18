Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Stratospheric Combat: Russian MiG-31 Intercepts, Destroys Supersonic Missile
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jul 18, 2017


Image courtesy Sputnik and Mikhail Voskresenskiy.

A Russian MiG-31 interceptor has successfully intercepted and destroyed a simulated supersonic cruise missile flying in the stratosphere during a drill in the Russian Far East.

The press service of Russian Pacific Fleet reported that a pair of MiG-31s, stationed in Kamchatka, successfully locked onto and destroyed a simulated cruise missile target launched from a ship in the Sea of Okhotsk at an altitude of over 12,000 meters at over three times the speed of sound. The target was destroyed using an air-to-air missile, which targeted the enemy missile on a collision course.

The drill was carried out in anticipation of Naval Aviation Day, celebrated July 17. The Pacific Fleet's press service said that in addition to improving combat efficiency, such training is designed to help crews to work out pilot co-pilot interaction.

The Defense Ministry has released a video from the drill, although it does not show the moment of impact.

Entering into service with the Soviet Air Force in 1981, the MiG-31 is designed to intercept and destroy air targets in a wide range of altitudes. The plane's radar systems allow it to find even low-visibility cruise missile targets. In the broad, relatively lightly defended areas of Russia's air borders, the MiG-31 serves as the main means of defense against air attack.

Earlier this year, military officials told Russia's Zvezda television channel that the MiG-31's complement of long-range R-33 missiles was capable of striking air targets in near space, including satellites.

Source: Sputnik News

MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed awarded $471 million contract for MLRS rocket production
 Washington (UPI) Jul 13, 2017
 Lockheed Martin has received a $471 million contract for production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System missiles for the U.S. Army and foreign military customers, the company announced on Thursday. The contract will provide for the manufacture of GMLRS Unitary and Alternative Warhead rockets. Work and production will take place in Camden, Ark., and Dallas, Texas, with an expected co ... read more
Related Links
 Aerospace News
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed awarded $130.3 million contract for Patriot missile foreign sales

 US deploys Patriots in Lithuania for NATO war games

 San Diego 'likely' in range of N.Korea ICBM in 2 years: US monitor

 US conducts successful missile intercept test amid NKorea tensions
MISSILE NEWS
Stratospheric Combat: Russian MiG-31 Intercepts, Destroys Supersonic Missile

 UK Eurofighter Typhoon successfully fires MDBA Brimstone missile

 Netherlands seeks missile warning system for its helicopters

 Lockheed awarded $471 million contract for MLRS rocket production
MISSILE NEWS
Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system

 New Reaper drone variant performs first combat mission

 Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS

 Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system
MISSILE NEWS
First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract

 DISA extends Comtech satellite services to Marines

 Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract
MISSILE NEWS
Rheinmetall enhancing Puma IFV for German Army

 BAE awarded $15.2 million contract for Amored Multi-Purpose Vehicles

 Orbital ATK signs $400 million in small arms ammunition supply deals

 US to sell $1bn of tactical vehicles to Britain
MISSILE NEWS
DSCA approves Super Hornet upgrades, tank ammunition for Australia

 Kelvin Hughes to be sold to Hensoldt

 Defense spending by European NATO countries to rise in 2017

 House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes
MISSILE NEWS
Beijing faces backlash after dissident Liu Xiaobo dies in custody

 NATO warns Russia to honour war games promises

 On third MH17 anniversary, families unveil 'living memorial'

 U.S. Navy ships to participate in Black Sea exercises
MISSILE NEWS
New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?

 Nanostructures taste the rainbow

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement