Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
Supercam in the ARCTIC: Manned and Unmanned planes with ADS-B
 by Staff Writers
 Izhevsk, Russia (SPX) Jun 26, 2017


ADS-B system established on Supercam S350's board helps the UAV operators follow the UAV movement on a PC screen even in the Far North severe conditions without traditional radars.

Unmanned Systems Group (Izhevsk, Russia) has successfully conducted joint flights of Supercam UAV together with manned aircrafts (both equipped with automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) system) in conjuction with FGUP "GosNIIAS" on a drifting ice base in the Arctic. Rapid deployment of an aerodrome and a base for scholars and tourists was a priority task.

Possessing knowledge about ice condition is significant for people and infrastructure.

Nowadays ice monitoring is executed by costly satellites along with piloted aviation. The specialists of Unmanned Systems Group have participated in an experiment on the Barneo Ice Camp set up annually by the Russian Geographical Society's Expedition Centre. The experiment was conducted to assess the use of unmanned technologies for ice monitoring.

UAV Supercam S350 with ADS-B system was involved in the experiment; it monitored more than 500 km of ice. High-quality photos and online video were obtained by photo and video cameras. Thermal imaging camera managed to identify hummocks and ice cracks under the snow.

ADS-B system established on Supercam S350's board helps the UAV operators follow the UAV movement on a PC screen even in the Far North severe conditions without traditional radars.

Maxim V. Shinkevich, the company's director, noted: "Our experiments on Barneo have demonstrated that the professional unmanned aerial systems can be used to search for areas for aerodromes or detect icebergs' movement towards drilling platforms".

It was the first time when monitoring of ice condition was executed in the North Pole. Methods of ice surveillance, search of landing areas, assessment of ice floes and water areas size - all of these were elaborated during the expedition.

Joint work of both manned and unmanned planes, their action's coordination was conducted. As the result, the experiment executed by the specialists of Unmanned Systems Group has proved the efficiency of Supercam UAVs use for ice monitoring. An increase in a number of such works should be expected in the future.

UAV NEWS
US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria
 Beirut (AFP) June 20, 2017
 A US warplane shot down an Iranian-made drone operated by pro-regime forces in Syria early Tuesday, officials said, prompting growing international concern over rising tensions between the two sides. Russia, a key ally of the Syrian regime, accused the US-led coalition of "complicity with terrorism" after the drone was downed in southern Syria. It comes days after a US warplane shot down ... read more
Related Links
 Unmanned Systems Group
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
UAV NEWS
IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing

 Raytheon receives $618 million contract for SM-2 missiles

 Lockheed Martin receives MLRS rocket contract
UAV NEWS
Insitu receives $45 million contract extension for SOCOM UAVs

 US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

 Can use of a drone improve response times for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests compared to an ambulance

 Leonardo debuts new target drone at Paris Air Show
UAV NEWS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
UAV NEWS
Elbit debuts loitering munition system

 Australia tests combat recon vehicles

 NCI wins place on $37.4B C4ISR-related contract vehicle

 Prague aims to halt EU gun control law
UAV NEWS
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
UAV NEWS
China, Russia to hold joint naval drills in Baltic Sea

 NATO holds first war games on vulnerable Baltic corridor

 Russian jet conducts 'unsafe' intercept of US plane

 Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines launch naval patrols
UAV NEWS
Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement