SUPERPOWERS
Sweden, Finland join Joint Expeditionary Force
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 3, 2017


Sweden and Finland has joined a British-led Joint Expeditionary Force for dealing with crises around the world.

The force, which will number about 10,000 troops, is made up of personnel from Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Norway.

The Joint Expeditionary Force, started in 2015, becomes operational next year. The JEF concept is distinct from existing international organizations. It can operate alone, but has the ability to integrate with other multinational high-readiness forces.

Sweden and Finland were welcomed to the JEF by British Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon during an official signing event at Karlberg Castle, in Stockholm, Sweden.

"This is a Force of Friends, and alongside Sweden, Finland, and our other partners in this force, we remain committed to security, in Europe and around the world," Fallon said in press release.

Included in its mission would be response to natural and humanitarian crises, such as the Ebola outbreak in Africa, when a Dutch ship worked alongside the Royal Navy, and the Norwegians provided twice weekly C130 flights to support the UK response to the crisis.

China, US ties sour over N.Korea, Taiwan
 Beijing (AFP) June 30, 2017
 Relations between China and the United States soured on Friday as Beijing fumed over US arms sales to Taiwan and US sanctions against a Chinese bank linked to North Korea. The sudden US actions and China's angry response mark a break from the friendlier tone that had emerged after US President Donald Trump hosted Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at his Florida resort in April. Chinese fore ... read more
