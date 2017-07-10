Sweden orders aluminum fast attack combat boats

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jul 10, 2017
Sweden's Defense Materiel Administration, FMV, has contracted boat-builder Dockstavarvet for 18 combat boats, with deliveries starting in late 2018, the company announced last week.
The new "M" variants of the Stridsbat 90 HS series feature upgraded drivelines, upgraded protection and preparation for new management systems and weapons stations, Dockstavarvet executives said in a press release.
The order, worth about $47.4 million, includes provisions by Dockstavarvet, including documentation, training, spare parts and options.
Sweden's Amphibious Department, Navy bases, and Home Security agency already operate earlier variants of the craft Combat Boat 90. The new boats will be operated by Sweden's Amphibious Battalion.
The Stridsbat 90 HS is an aluminium fast assault craft, reinforced for forceful landing on unprepared beaches. The boat can carry 20 soldiers and cargo at a speed of more than 20 knots.
