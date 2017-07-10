Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Sweden orders aluminum fast attack combat boats
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 10, 2017


Sweden's Defense Materiel Administration, FMV, has contracted boat-builder Dockstavarvet for 18 combat boats, with deliveries starting in late 2018, the company announced last week.

The new "M" variants of the Stridsbat 90 HS series feature upgraded drivelines, upgraded protection and preparation for new management systems and weapons stations, Dockstavarvet executives said in a press release.

The order, worth about $47.4 million, includes provisions by Dockstavarvet, including documentation, training, spare parts and options.

Sweden's Amphibious Department, Navy bases, and Home Security agency already operate earlier variants of the craft Combat Boat 90. The new boats will be operated by Sweden's Amphibious Battalion.

The Stridsbat 90 HS is an aluminium fast assault craft, reinforced for forceful landing on unprepared beaches. The boat can carry 20 soldiers and cargo at a speed of more than 20 knots.

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning arrives in Hong Kong
 Hong Kong (AFP) July 7, 2017
 China's sole operational aircraft carrier arrived in Hong Kong for the first time Friday in a display of military might less than a week after a high-profile visit by president Xi Jinping. Xi's trip marked 20 years since Hong Kong was handed back to China by Britain, and analysts said his visit left little doubt that Beijing viewed the city as a destabilising hotbed of unacceptable political ... read more
