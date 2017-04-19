Swedish government increases defense spending

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Apr 19, 2017
The Swedish government has allocated $55.6 million in additional funding to increase its defense capabilities in 2017.
According to the Ministry of Defense, about $45.04 million will fund increased preparedness of military units and strengthen anti-aircraft capabilities of forces on it's Gotland island.
Improvement of the military's cybersecurity capabilities and the purchase of spare parts and vehicles would also be covered.
A total of about $6.67 million was allocated in its amended defense budget to strengthen civilian defense in municipalities and counties, the ministry reported.
The remainder of the overall $55.6 million increase would go for county administrative boards for total defense planning, the National Defense Radio Establishment for stronger resilience to cyberattacks against public services and for cyberattack counter-measures by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency.
Sweden's defense budget for 2017 is more than $5 billion.
