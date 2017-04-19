Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Swedish government increases defense spending
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Apr 19, 2017


The Swedish government has allocated $55.6 million in additional funding to increase its defense capabilities in 2017.

According to the Ministry of Defense, about $45.04 million will fund increased preparedness of military units and strengthen anti-aircraft capabilities of forces on it's Gotland island.

Improvement of the military's cybersecurity capabilities and the purchase of spare parts and vehicles would also be covered.

A total of about $6.67 million was allocated in its amended defense budget to strengthen civilian defense in municipalities and counties, the ministry reported.

The remainder of the overall $55.6 million increase would go for county administrative boards for total defense planning, the National Defense Radio Establishment for stronger resilience to cyberattacks against public services and for cyberattack counter-measures by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency.

Sweden's defense budget for 2017 is more than $5 billion.

SUPERPOWERS
Erdogan's narrow win will quickly test EU relationship
 Brussels (AFP) April 17, 2017
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's narrow victory in a referendum to strengthen his powers is likely to swiftly test his already worsening relations with the European Union. Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey could hold another referendum on its long-stalled EU membership bid - and a further plebiscite on re-introducing the death penalty, a red line for the bloc that would exclude Ank ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars

 Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order

 Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

 U.S. Navy taps Raytheon for Standard Missile engineering

 Saab gets RBS15 MK3 maintenance order from Polish navy
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Army tests dune buggy-like Hunter, Killer vehicles

 U.K. defense minister calls for autonomous supply vehicles

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk
SUPERPOWERS
Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 AF announces major changes to space enterprise
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Navy buys 300 BRU-55A/A bomb ejector racks

 Russian tank becomes U.S. Army unmanned target vehicle

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army

 British Army extends support contract with Saab for simulator system
SUPERPOWERS
Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports
SUPERPOWERS
Trump's threatened 'armada' still far from N. Korea: official

 Swedish government increases defense spending

 Pence visits Tokyo to reaffirm security ties as N. Korea tensions rise

 Erdogan's narrow win will quickly test EU relationship
SUPERPOWERS
Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy

 Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 UNM physicist discovers strange forces acting on nanoparticles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement