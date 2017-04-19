Swedish government increases defense spending



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Apr 19, 2017



The Swedish government has allocated $55.6 million in additional funding to increase its defense capabilities in 2017.

According to the Ministry of Defense, about $45.04 million will fund increased preparedness of military units and strengthen anti-aircraft capabilities of forces on it's Gotland island.

Improvement of the military's cybersecurity capabilities and the purchase of spare parts and vehicles would also be covered.

A total of about $6.67 million was allocated in its amended defense budget to strengthen civilian defense in municipalities and counties, the ministry reported.

The remainder of the overall $55.6 million increase would go for county administrative boards for total defense planning, the National Defense Radio Establishment for stronger resilience to cyberattacks against public services and for cyberattack counter-measures by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency.

Sweden's defense budget for 2017 is more than $5 billion.

Brussels (AFP) April 17, 2017





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's narrow victory in a referendum to strengthen his powers is likely to swiftly test his already worsening relations with the European Union. Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey could hold another referendum on its long-stalled EU membership bid - and a further plebiscite on re-introducing the death penalty, a red line for the bloc that would exclude Ank ... read more

Related Links

