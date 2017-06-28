Switzerland orders Saab's anti-tank weapon



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jun 28, 2017



The Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement has ordered Saab's next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon system for the Swiss Army, the company announced on Wednesday.

The NLAW system is a shoulder-fired anti-tank missile system that attacks its target from above. It has an effective firing range of more than 2,600 feet.

"The Swiss customer has conducted a detailed, competitive evaluation incorporating both theoretical analyses and live firing tests, and we are proud to be able to say that NLAW came out as the winner," Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's Dynamics business area, said in a press release. "This order, as well as the framework contract, reaffirms NLAW's capabilities against the threat from modern main battle tanks and armored vehicles on today's battlefield."

Saab said that under a framework contract with Switzerland, which runs until 2030, it will also provide associated training equipment, including indoor training simulators to Switzerland. Saab will also supply maintenance for the training equipment.

