Switzerland orders Saab's anti-tank weapon

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 28, 2017
The Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement has ordered Saab's next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapon system for the Swiss Army, the company announced on Wednesday.
The NLAW system is a shoulder-fired anti-tank missile system that attacks its target from above. It has an effective firing range of more than 2,600 feet.
"The Swiss customer has conducted a detailed, competitive evaluation incorporating both theoretical analyses and live firing tests, and we are proud to be able to say that NLAW came out as the winner," Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's Dynamics business area, said in a press release. "This order, as well as the framework contract, reaffirms NLAW's capabilities against the threat from modern main battle tanks and armored vehicles on today's battlefield."
Saab said that under a framework contract with Switzerland, which runs until 2030, it will also provide associated training equipment, including indoor training simulators to Switzerland. Saab will also supply maintenance for the training equipment.
Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017
Licenses for foreign language translation software are being provided to the U.S. Army for one year by Raytheon BBN Technologies. The licensing of the software to the U.S. Army's Machine Foreign Language Translation System Program Office is worth $4 million and is the first large scale fielding of the system, Raytheon said in an announcement on Monday. "Our military needs to conv ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement