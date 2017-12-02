Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE DEFENSE
Syria army intercepts Israel missiles near Damascus: state media
 by Staff Writers
 Damascus (AFP) Dec 2, 2017


Syrian air defences intercepted at least two Israeli missiles fired at a government "military position" in Damascus province early Saturday but the attack still caused damage, state media reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war, said the missiles, presumably Israeli, targeted "positions of the Syrian regime and its allies" southwest of Damascus.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment.

"At half past midnight (2230 GMT Friday), the Israeli enemy fired several surface-to-surface missiles at a military position in Damascus province," the state SANA news agency reported.

"The air defences of the Syrian army were able to deal with the attack... destroying two of the missiles," it said, adding that the attack nonetheless caused "material damage".

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the missile strike targeted a military base near Kesweh, south of Damascus.

"An arms depot was destroyed," he said, adding that it was not immediately clear whether the warehouse was operated by the Syrian army, or its allies Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out repeated air and missile strikes in Syria since the outbreak of the bloody civil war six years ago to stop arms deliveries to Hezbollah, with which it fought a devastating 2006 conflict.

It has also systematically targeted government positions in response to all fire into territory under its control, whoever launched it and regardless of whether it was intentional or not.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometres (460 square miles) of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

The two countries remain technically at war.

MISSILE DEFENSE
Saudi Arabia intercepts second Yemen missile in a month
 Riyadh (AFP) Dec 1, 2017
 Saudi Arabia on Thursday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired from war-torn Yemen, state media reported, the second such attack this month claimed by Iran-backed Huthi rebels. The missile targeted the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, with authorities reporting no casualties, just hours after the rebels threatened to retaliate over a crippling blockade on Yemen. A Sau ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Saudi Arabia intercepts second Yemen missile in a month

 Russia test-fires new interceptor missile

 SBIRS GEO Flight 4 Missile Warning Satellite ships for January launch

 Israel mounts Iron Dome battery on warship: military
MISSILE DEFENSE
Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia

 State Dept. approves potential missile sale to Poland
MISSILE DEFENSE
Drone Race: Human Versus Artificial Intelligence

 Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 Alpha Unmanned Systems teams with Sightec for image stabilization and object tracking.
MISSILE DEFENSE
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
MISSILE DEFENSE
Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system

 Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems
MISSILE DEFENSE
Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale

 Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature

 Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement
MISSILE DEFENSE
US vows to help Europe repel Russian aggression

 US battles for global push on N.Korea amid Russia, China doubts

 Turkey detains 50 over links to group blamed for coup bid

 Turkish police move to arrest 333 soldiers over Gulen links
MISSILE DEFENSE
Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement