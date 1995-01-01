Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Syria rebels must realise they have not won war: UN
 by Staff Writers
 Geneva (AFP) Sept 6, 2017


Syria's opposition must accept that it has not won the country's civil war, the UN envoy said Tuesday, voicing hope that the realities of the conflict could help forge a peace deal.

United Nations mediator Staffan de Mistura also stressed that the Syrian government cannot "simply announce victory" as such a call would be hollow without a negotiated settlement to end the six year conflict.

"The only answer is a political process", de Mistura, who has led sputtering UN-backed peace talks, told reporters in Geneva.

In the run up to the next round of negotiations, tentatively scheduled to take place in the Swiss city next month, de Mistura has pushed the still-fractured opposition to form a single delegation that can meet face-to-face with the Damascus regime.

"Will the opposition be able to be unified and realistic enough to realise they didn't win the war?" de Mistura said.

The main opposition camp, the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC), has insisted that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad must leave office as part of any peace deal.

That hardline stance has put the HNC at odds with two more moderate opposition groups, known as the Moscow and Cairo platforms.

De Mistura has in recent weeks upped the pressure on the groups to unite and said he believed they would be meeting again in Riyadh in the coming weeks, after talks there last month failed to produce a compromise.

With Islamic State jihadists facing possibly imminent defeat in the key Syrian locations of Deir Ezzor and Raqa, de Mistura raised the prospect of hosting negotiations with Syria relatively free of active fighting.

That would also require an urgently needed "national ceasefire" among the government and various rebels groups, he said.

The UN has helped broker multiple previous truces during the war that has claimed more than 330,000 lives since 2011, but none have proved lasting.

WAR REPORT
Israel army to hold drill simulating war with Hezbollah
 Jerusalem (AFP) Sept 4, 2017
 Israel's army will begin Tuesday a massive exercise simulating conflict with Lebanese movement Hezbollah in the country's north, military sources said, in what would be the largest drill in nearly two decades. The drill will last 10 days and simulate "scenarios we'll be facing in the next confrontation with Hezbollah", a defence source said Monday, referring to the Iran-backed Shiite movemen ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
S. Korea launches missile drill after North's nuclear test

 US cites its nuclear capabilities in defense against N.Korea

 Aerojet Rocketdyne Providing Propulsion System Support to Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program

 US shoots down missile in test off Hawaii coast
WAR REPORT
Lockheed completes intitial design of helicopter-mounted missile jammers

 GenDyn unit tapped for more Hydra-70 rockets

 Trump, Moon agree to end limits on payload of S. Korean missiles

 Raytheon receives contract to develop anti-ship Tomahawk cruise missile
WAR REPORT
Air Force preparing to launch fifth Orbital Test Vehicle mission

 TED: Phones and drones transforming healthcare

 Lockheed pairs drone with counter-UAS system

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control
WAR REPORT
Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites
WAR REPORT
Army, Marines order new barrels for lightweight artillery

 General Dynamics receives contracts for upgraded Abrams tanks

 Black Hills receives $49.9M contract for special 5.56mm

British air force opens ground combat to women
WAR REPORT
United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers
WAR REPORT
Russia may reduce US diplomatic personnel by 155: Putin

 Putin wants force sent to 'ensure safety' of Ukraine monitors

 Vietnam slams China over military drills in disputed sea

 Putin backs sending force to protect Ukraine monitors
WAR REPORT
'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement