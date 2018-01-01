Syria's Assad replaces defence minister



by Staff Writers



Damascus (AFP) Jan 1, 2018



Syrian President Bashar al-Assad replaced his defence minister for the first time since 2012 as part of a government reshuffle announced by the state news agency SANA on Monday.

"President Assad issued a decree, the first of 2018, naming General Ali Abdullah Ayoub minister of defence," the agency said, without providing any explanation for the surprise announcement.

The 65-year-old was until now the chief of general staff of the armed forces and replaces Fahd Jassem al-Freij.

Freij took over in July 2012 after predecessor Daoud Rajha was killed in the bombing of a command centre in Damascus, together with his deputy Assef Shawkat, who was Assad's brother-in-law .

Ayoub was born in Latakia, a coastal city in the heartland of the Alawite community to which Assad belongs.

The reshuffle also saw two other changes: Mohammed Mazen Ali Yusef was given the industry portfolio and Imad Abdullah Sara, previously the head of the state broadcasting corporation, was named information minister.

Washington (AFP) Dec 28, 2017





The US-led coalition fighting the IS group in Syria and Iraq acknowledged Thursday the deaths of 16 more civilians in air strikes, increasing the toll of civilians killed in three years to at last 817. The coalition said in a statement that it had completed a review in November of 101 reports of potential civilian casualties, of which 92 were deemed non-credible. The remaining nine, rela ... read more

Related Links

