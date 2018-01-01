Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WAR REPORT
Syria's Assad replaces defence minister
 by Staff Writers
 Damascus (AFP) Jan 1, 2018


Syrian President Bashar al-Assad replaced his defence minister for the first time since 2012 as part of a government reshuffle announced by the state news agency SANA on Monday.

"President Assad issued a decree, the first of 2018, naming General Ali Abdullah Ayoub minister of defence," the agency said, without providing any explanation for the surprise announcement.

The 65-year-old was until now the chief of general staff of the armed forces and replaces Fahd Jassem al-Freij.

Freij took over in July 2012 after predecessor Daoud Rajha was killed in the bombing of a command centre in Damascus, together with his deputy Assef Shawkat, who was Assad's brother-in-law .

Ayoub was born in Latakia, a coastal city in the heartland of the Alawite community to which Assad belongs.

The reshuffle also saw two other changes: Mohammed Mazen Ali Yusef was given the industry portfolio and Imad Abdullah Sara, previously the head of the state broadcasting corporation, was named information minister.

WAR REPORT
US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria acknowledges more civilian deaths
 Washington (AFP) Dec 28, 2017
 The US-led coalition fighting the IS group in Syria and Iraq acknowledged Thursday the deaths of 16 more civilians in air strikes, increasing the toll of civilians killed in three years to at last 817. The coalition said in a statement that it had completed a review in November of 101 reports of potential civilian casualties, of which 92 were deemed non-credible. The remaining nine, rela ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
Lockheed awarded $102.5M for support of Navy's AEGIS system

 Russia accuses US of breaking treaty over defence system sale to Japan

 US sanctions two N.Koreans over ballistic missile program

 Lockheed awarded contract for AEGIS upgrades
WAR REPORT
Navy contracts Raytheon for changes to Sidewinder missiles

 Raytheon awarded contracts for missiles in support of foreign countries

 Lockheed joins Gray Wolf missile development program

 Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey
WAR REPORT
Northrop Grumman tapped to deliver three Triton UAVs

 Boeing unveils entry in unmanned aerial tanker competition for the Navy

 Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles
WAR REPORT
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
WAR REPORT
Oshkosh receives $40M for heavy tactical vehicles

 Rheinmetall upgrading Marder vehicles for Jordan delivery

 BAE Systems Australia starts power and propulsion team

 New German tanks getting Saab camouflage
WAR REPORT
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
WAR REPORT
China's Xi vows to support UN, boost living standards

 Canada's G7 presidency: a 'progressive agenda' at risk

 Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea
WAR REPORT
Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods

 Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement