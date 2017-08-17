TALONS tested on commissioned US Navy vessel for first time

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington DC (SPX) Aug 17, 2017
DARPA's Towed Airborne Lift of Naval Systems (TALONS) research effort recently demonstrated its prototype of a low-cost, elevated sensor mast aboard a commissioned U.S. Navy vessel for the first time. The crew of USS Zephyr, a 174-foot (53-meter) Cyclone-class patrol coastal ship, evaluated the technology demonstration system over three days near Naval Station Mayport, Florida.
TALONS demonstrated safe and routine operation from the ship's deck under a variety of sea states and wind conditions without adversely affecting the ship's operational capability. In tests, the system significantly improved the ship's ability to detect, track, and classify contacts of interest. It also increased communications range between the ship and remote platforms such as the Zephyr's rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs).
Towed behind boats or ships, TALONS could persistently suspend intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) instruments and communications payloads of up to 150 pounds at altitudes between 500 and 1,500 feet above sea level-many times higher than current ships' masts-greatly extending the equipment's range and effectiveness.
"We're very pleased with the USS Zephyr testing, which showed that a future system based on TALONS could provide operational benefits for even small Navy vessels," said Scott Littlefield, a program manager in DARPA's Tactical Technology Office (TTO). "In the next year, we will continue our cooperative relationship with the U.S. Navy and work toward fully automating launch and recovery, which would make the system even easier to use on manned vessels and compatible with unmanned surface vessels."
"Expectations were really exceeded with the ease of not only deployment, but the recovery of the system," said Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Ingram, commanding officer of the Zephyr. "Beyond the initial launch, it immediately stabilized, and it had a very smooth transition all the way up to altitude. I was very impressed with how stable it was."
The TALONS test on USS Zephyr built upon a successful joint test last year with DARPA's Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel (ACTUV) program. ACTUV's technology demonstration vessel set sail with TALONS as its first payload as part of open-water testing off the coast of California.
TALONS is part of DARPA's Phase 1 research for Tern, a joint program between DARPA and the U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research (ONR).
Washington DC (SPX) Jul 18, 2017
Recently, a novel coating developed by researchers at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) for the exterior topsides of Navy surface ships went beyond small area testing to covering the entire freeboard of an amphibious assault ship. Until April of 2017, NRL's single-component (1K) polysiloxane coating had only been tested on 400-800 sq.ft. areas of ships due to limited production quantities ... read more
Related Links
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement