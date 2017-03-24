Taiwan to build its own submarines



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 24, 2017



Taiwan will soon begin its own submarine production program for the country's navy, according to local media reports.

The move was announced Tuesday after Taiwanese defense leaders inked a Memorandum of Understanding with local shipbuilder CSBC Corporation. Work on the nation's first home-built submarine will take place over the next eight years.

Taiwan expects to commission the first vessel within a decade, according to Focus Taiwan.

Political leaders formally launched the program during a ceremony at Kaohsiung's Zuoying Military Harbor, where Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen assured attendants the effort will be successful.

"I know many people have doubts over the project but we Taiwanese never shy away from challenges and my administration will shoulder our responsibility to take up this mission," she said.

The China Post reports the project will be completed in two phases. The first step will involve design work, which is expected to take four years. The next step will cover construction and additional production.

Taiwan's navy currently operates four submarines, which military leaders contend are becoming outdated. Two of the vessels were supplied by the Netherlands. The remaining two were delivered by the United States.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan (AFP) March 21, 2017





Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen launched the island's first ever home-grown submarine project Tuesday in the face of what the government says are growing military threats from China. The move comes after China sent its only aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, through the Taiwan Strait in January, in one of a number of military drills held as relations deteriorate. Taiwan last week warned of ... read more

