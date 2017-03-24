Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Taiwan to build its own submarines
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 24, 2017


Taiwan will soon begin its own submarine production program for the country's navy, according to local media reports.

The move was announced Tuesday after Taiwanese defense leaders inked a Memorandum of Understanding with local shipbuilder CSBC Corporation. Work on the nation's first home-built submarine will take place over the next eight years.

Taiwan expects to commission the first vessel within a decade, according to Focus Taiwan.

Political leaders formally launched the program during a ceremony at Kaohsiung's Zuoying Military Harbor, where Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen assured attendants the effort will be successful.

"I know many people have doubts over the project but we Taiwanese never shy away from challenges and my administration will shoulder our responsibility to take up this mission," she said.

The China Post reports the project will be completed in two phases. The first step will involve design work, which is expected to take four years. The next step will cover construction and additional production.

Taiwan's navy currently operates four submarines, which military leaders contend are becoming outdated. Two of the vessels were supplied by the Netherlands. The remaining two were delivered by the United States.

FLOATING STEEL
Taiwan launches submarine project in face of China threat
 Kaohsiung, Taiwan (AFP) March 21, 2017
 Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen launched the island's first ever home-grown submarine project Tuesday in the face of what the government says are growing military threats from China. The move comes after China sent its only aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, through the Taiwan Strait in January, in one of a number of military drills held as relations deteriorate. Taiwan last week warned of ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks

 Israel says it foiled Syrian ballistic missile threat

 Russia takes swipe at US missile defence in South Korea

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications
FLOATING STEEL
China aims advanced DF-16 missiles at Taiwan: minister

 State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems
FLOATING STEEL
General Atomics producing additional MQ-9 drone parts

 Heron 1 UAV becomes operational in Singapore

 FAA Approval Could Mean Big Things for UAS Adoption

 Rakuten and AirMap announce joint venture to bring unmanned traffic management platform to Japan
FLOATING STEEL
Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 Israel taps Elbit Systems for advanced radios

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Army emphasizing mobility for next combat vehicle

 ST Engineering to produce next-gen AFV for Singapore

 Ukroboronprom test fires Shkval, Stilet weapons

 Lithuania orders Bushmaster guns from Orbital ATK
FLOATING STEEL
Mattis presses Congress for $30B defense hike

 Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump
FLOATING STEEL
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting next month

 Germany blocks defense exports to Turkey

 China-backed bank approves 13 new members

 Manila could share maritime resources with China: Duterte
FLOATING STEEL
Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films

 Light-controlled gearbox for nanomachines

 The world's first international race for molecule-cars, the Nanocar Race is on



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement