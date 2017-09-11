Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE DEFENSE
'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat
 By Kyoko HASEGAWA, Hiroshi HIYAMA
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 16, 2017


Take cover in a sturdy building or get underground.

That's the emergency advice given to the Japanese people in the event of a North Korean missile strike.

But there are two big problems: most Japanese homes are made of wood and lack a basement. In the countryside, there is often no building made of concrete.

And with only a matter of minutes from launch to impact, there's simply no time to take cover.

As North Korea this week fired its second missile over Japan in less than a month and threatened to "sink" the country into the sea with nuclear weapons, many Japanese feel a sense of helplessness in the face of the threat from Pyongyang.

Sushi chef Isamu Oya, 67, who runs a restaurant in the small fishing town of Erimo, right under the flightpath of Friday's missile, summed up the feelings of many.

"The government told us to take cover in a stable building or underground, but there isn't one here. We have no choice but just do nothing.

"Scary? Yes, but we can't help it."

Japan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world and also prone to extreme weather events, so citizens are well-drilled in emergency evacuation, and the authorities have a slick -- if not infallible -- warning system in place.

When the missile was detected, the J-Alert system immediately kicked in, warnings blared from loudspeakers, regular TV programming was interrupted and text messages sent to every mobile phone.

Local authorities and schools regularly stage drills to prepare residents in the event of a big earthquake and this year many exercises included practising how to take cover if a missile is launched.

- 'No way' to survive -

South Koreans have lived under the threat of attack from the North for decades, and are renowned for their phlegmatic attitude to its provocations.

When Seoul holds its regular civil defence exercises, officials often struggle to usher citizens into the underground shelters that are spread throughout the country.

Life carried on as usual in Seoul on Friday, and while the stock market initially fell on news of the missile test, within a few hours it was in positive territory.

"For me, it's just business as usual," said former businessman Noh Suk-Won, 60. "The North is flexing its military muscle to force the US to engage in negotiations. It's not going to throw missiles on our heads."

But polls show the Japanese are far from blase about the threat.

In a survey published last week by the NHK channel, more than half (52 percent) said they were "very worried" and around one third said they were "worried to some extent."

Only two percent of those polled said they were "not worried at all."

Machiko Watanabe, 66, a former office worker, said she was "scared about it every day."

"I don't think there is any way to protect yourself. The government and experts say 'curl yourself in a ball' and things like that. But there's no way you can survive."

- 'Doesn't seem real' -

With the threat growing and missiles becoming an all-too-frequent wake-up call, Japan is seeking to beef up its defences.

Japan's defence ministry has requested its largest-ever annual budget, seeking to develop systems to intercept simultaneous missile launches and to add a land-based Aegis missile defence scheme to complement its sea-based system.

But some are taking matters into their own hands.

Shelter maker Oribe Seiki Seisakusho, based in the western city of Kobe, has reported a healthy increase in demand given the recent tensions on the Korean peninsula.

"With the North Korean situation as it is, and with the J-alert ringing, people don't know where to escape to," Nobuko Oribe, an executive at the firm, told AFP.

Demand is mainly coming from "families who are building new houses and small business owners who want to build shelters for their employees near their factories or offices."

However, a shelter is not an option for the masses. It takes four months to build and costs a hefty 25 million yen ($226,000) for a unit to keep 13 people safe.

On the streets of Tokyo, some were carrying on regardless.

Ken Tanaka, a 21-year-old freelance web designer, said he "didn't care" about the launch, believing that the Japanese capital and its 14 million people would be safe in the event of a North Korean attack.

"I don't think North Korea would dare to attack Tokyo and the capital area. I'm not thinking about it very much as a Tokyo resident," he told AFP.

"I'm 21 years old and it doesn't seem real to me."

MISSILE DEFENSE
Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar
 Washington (UPI) Sep 11, 2017
 A simultaneous air and ballistic missile defense test using the Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar has been conducted by the U.S. Navy. The event took place off the west coast of Hawaii on Sept. 7, involving a short-range ballistic missile target and a number of air-to-surface cruise missile targets, according to U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command. The Raytheon AN/S ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar

 S. Korea, US deploy missile defence amid China protest

 S.Korea, US to deploy more anti-missile defences: Seoul

 S. Korea launches missile drill after North's nuclear test
MISSILE DEFENSE
Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain

 Sales deals for TOW missiles, boats for Bahrain in works

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers
MISSILE DEFENSE
X-37B Flies Again In First SpaceX Launch

 Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range

 Atlas Dynamics Unveils NEST Smart Protective Charging Station for Enhanced Performance of Atlas Pro Platform

 Insitu receives $21M order for RQ-21A Blackjack drone parts
MISSILE DEFENSE
Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension
MISSILE DEFENSE
LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Army ordering new shoulder-fired recoilless rifles

 Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

 Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally
MISSILE DEFENSE
L3 Technologies acquires Adaptive Methods Inc.

 Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports
MISSILE DEFENSE
Russia launches war games on NATO's eastern flank

 Trump plans to visit China, Japan, S. Korea in November

 Turkey signs landmark Russian weapons deal

 Trump's generals look to provide a steady hand
MISSILE DEFENSE
'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement