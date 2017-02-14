Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Feb 14, 2017



Textron Systems' G-CLAW precision-guided glide missile successfully tracked and engaged targets during a recent flight test, the manufacturer announced.

The weapon was tested at the Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona in October 2016. Textron says G-CLAW was able to engage static and moving targets within 1 meter circular error probable, and verified the weapon's lethality.

"We are pleased with the test results and development progress of the G-CLAW precision guided weapon system," Textron's Brian Sinkiewicz said in a press release.

The G-CLAW comprises a 50-pound glide munition and a 20-pound warhead, and is designed for anti-personnel and anti-materiel strikes. The missile is also equipped with a GPS-aided Inertial Navigation System and Semi-Active Laser precision guidance. It is compatible with the Common Launch Tube.

According to Textron, G-CLAW is capable of adapting to various mission requirements. It incorporates tri-mode fuzing, and can also be integrated with various aircraft, including the Cessna Caravan and Textron AirLand Scorpion jet.

The announcement coincides with the company's participation in Aero India, a defense and aerospace conference taking place in Bengaluru from Feb. 14 through Feb. 18.