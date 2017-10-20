Textron awarded $332.9M contract for mobile strike force vehicles



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Oct 20, 2017



"Our experts ensure that rigorous quality standards are met when installing this equipment, because these technologies and communications systems must perform flawlessly when our soldiers are in harm's way," Kris Busch, vice president of BAE Systems' C4ISR and Electronic Systems business, said in a press release. "These vehicles are being redeployed throughout the world to support critical current and ongoing missions."

BAE Systems said the C4I upgrades were performed at its facility in Summerville, S.C., to a variety of mine-resistant vehicles, including M-ATV vehicles, MaxxPro DASH and Ambulances, and RG-31 platforms.

The milestone, achieved under a support agreement with the U.S. Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, came as the U.S. Army -- a SPAWAR customer -- seeks to improve the mission capabilities of its tactical vehicle fleet.

U.S. Army officials have awarded a new contract to Textron Systems Marine and Land Systems, out of New Orleans, La., for the procurement of 255 Mobile Strike Force Vehicles, or MSFV, in a deal worth more than $332.9 million.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of October 2024, the Department of Defense said Wednesday when announcing the deal.

Textron Systems Marine and Land Systems produces three variants of the MSFV, including an armored personnel carrier, or APC, which is equipped with a Mk.19 Grenade Launcher, an automatic belt-fed weapon system that fires 40mm grenades. The APC also has a .50 caliber machine-gun turret.

In May 2011, two years after former President Barack Obama surged more than 30,000 troops into Afghanistan, the U.S. Army contracted Textron Systems Marine and Land Systems to produce all three variants of the MSFV for the Afghanistan National Army, or ANA, totaling 240 vehicles. The first MSFVs were shipped there in November 2011 to ANA Kandak battalions, Afghan infantry units made up of around 600 soldiers.

In 2012, Pentagon officials ordered three additional contracts to procure 200 more MSFVs for the ANA. The June 2012 contract alone was worth $79.2 million. As the Afghanistan war began to wind down in 2014, the total vehicles the federal government provided to the ANA was 634.

The Department of Defense did not say whether the newly-ordered MSFVs would be for the U.S. Army or other allied nations.

Washington (UPI) Oct 9, 2017





Israel Aerospace Industries is to further develop, produce and supply the Israeli Army with course correction artillery fuzes, the company announced on Monday. The work comes under a tender issued by the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development. Its financial value was not disclosed. "Following years of challenging technological development ef ... read more

Related Links

