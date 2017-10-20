Textron awarded $332.9M contract for mobile strike force vehicles

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Oct 20, 2017
U.S. Army officials have awarded a new contract to Textron Systems Marine and Land Systems, out of New Orleans, La., for the procurement of 255 Mobile Strike Force Vehicles, or MSFV, in a deal worth more than $332.9 million.
Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of October 2024, the Department of Defense said Wednesday when announcing the deal.
Textron Systems Marine and Land Systems produces three variants of the MSFV, including an armored personnel carrier, or APC, which is equipped with a Mk.19 Grenade Launcher, an automatic belt-fed weapon system that fires 40mm grenades. The APC also has a .50 caliber machine-gun turret.
In May 2011, two years after former President Barack Obama surged more than 30,000 troops into Afghanistan, the U.S. Army contracted Textron Systems Marine and Land Systems to produce all three variants of the MSFV for the Afghanistan National Army, or ANA, totaling 240 vehicles. The first MSFVs were shipped there in November 2011 to ANA Kandak battalions, Afghan infantry units made up of around 600 soldiers.
In 2012, Pentagon officials ordered three additional contracts to procure 200 more MSFVs for the ANA. The June 2012 contract alone was worth $79.2 million. As the Afghanistan war began to wind down in 2014, the total vehicles the federal government provided to the ANA was 634.
The Department of Defense did not say whether the newly-ordered MSFVs would be for the U.S. Army or other allied nations.
Washington (UPI) Oct 9, 2017
Israel Aerospace Industries is to further develop, produce and supply the Israeli Army with course correction artillery fuzes, the company announced on Monday. The work comes under a tender issued by the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development. Its financial value was not disclosed. "Following years of challenging technological development ef ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement