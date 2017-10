Textron awarded $332.9M contract for mobile strike force vehicles

Washington (UPI) Oct 19, 2017 - BAE Systems, under contract to the U.S. Navy, has upgraded the C4I systems capability of 5,000 mine-resistant tactical vehicles for U.S. and allied forces.

The milestone, achieved under a support agreement with the U.S. Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, came as the U.S. Army -- a SPAWAR customer -- seeks to improve the mission capabilities of its tactical vehicle fleet.

C4I is an acronym for command, control, communications, computers and intelligence.

BAE Systems said the C4I upgrades were performed at its facility in Summerville, S.C., to a variety of mine-resistant vehicles, including M-ATV vehicles, MaxxPro DASH and Ambulances, and RG-31 platforms.

The upgrades enhance vehicle communications systems, intercom systems, mobile network systems, and soldier protective systems.

"Our experts ensure that rigorous quality standards are met when installing this equipment, because these technologies and communications systems must perform flawlessly when our soldiers are in harm's way," Kris Busch, vice president of BAE Systems' C4ISR and Electronic Systems business, said in a press release. "These vehicles are being redeployed throughout the world to support critical current and ongoing missions."